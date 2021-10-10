At Gila River Arena from Glendale (Arizona), Marvin vettori may become the first Italian to raise his arms so that Dana White I put the champion belt on him.

Historic opportunity for “The italian dream”, which comes from winning and convincing in his last 5 fights. In fact, the last time he lost was against “The last stylebender” in 2018 by split decision.

But the picture is different from then. Both fighters hit the night’s main event with disparate progressions.

While Israel Adesanya will re-enter the Octagon after his failed attempt in March to clinch the light heavyweight belt against Blachowicz, Vettori is overjoyed and full of confidence.

Pulling “trash talk”, the champion (20 wins, 1 loss) has made fun of Vettori comparing him to Quasimodo, the hunchback of Notre Damme. Many believe that it stings the Nigerian that Vettori maintains that he won the first match between the two and that he will never be another rival. In fact, the magnificent striker has found few rivals in his professional career who can withstand his accurate shots, and the Italian did.

In the run-up to the fight, Marvin Vettori (17 wins, 4 losses and a draw) has been more cautious and defends his option to the title due to his 5-win streak and his merits in the performance of his fights. He praises Adesanya and knows of his status as the undisputed favorite. The Italian comes as a contender occupying third place in the middleweight rankings and knows that if he wins he will become not only the first Italian to be crowned in the UFC, but also the fighter in fashion in the world. Beating Adesanya would crown him as a universal Italian and as the fighter of the moment. He would go from being a TOP fighter to making history and would become a reference name in mixed martial arts.

Vettori is a great potential left-handed fighter, with excellent fighting and good grappling. It also handles well in standing wrestling where it is very effective.

We already know Israel Adesanya very well. Where he can suffer the most is on the ground, but he is a great takedown saver thanks to his speed and leg ability. His kickboxing is some of the best in the UFC and he has prodigious movement timing.

Considering what has been seen, we suppose that the champion will try to keep the fight standing and the candidate will try several takedowns through the “clinch” or to catch his opponent by surprise and reduce him to the canvas.

Experienced voices have recognized that Vettori is the right man today if Adesanya is to be dethroned at middleweight. If we take into account how was their first match and how they arrive at Sunday’s appointment, the Italian can break the forecasts and crown himself in a big way.

