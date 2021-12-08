Since the FDA approved the use of the drug Viagra as a treatment to improve male erection, millions of people around the world use it to improve their performance in sexual intercourse. Now research in Cleveland has found that Viagra can prevent Alzheimer’s thanks to the effects it causes on the brain.

Erectile dysfunction is a multifactorial problem that can have many reasons, such as hypertension, stress, and even vaping. Viagra and its active substance, sildenafil, has been shown to be effective in improving male sexual health throughout more than two decades. But a study led by the Cleveland Clinic Institute for Genomic Medicine found another useful use for the famous blue pill.

It’s known that the presence in the brain of plaques of two proteins called tau and beta-amyloid are a kind of hallmark of Alzheimer’s syndrome. Until now, scientific efforts to find drugs against the appearance of these substances in the brain have been unsuccessful. So the experts decided to test existing drugs that might have an effect on these proteins.

This is how they found that 66 drugs already existing and used for other conditions have the potential to affect the course of these proteins in the human brain, but sildenafil was the most promising.

Then, using data from 7.23 million people in the United States, researchers found that people who were prescribed sildenafil to treat their erectile dysfunction problems, had a 69% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s over the next six years.

To corroborate the effects of sildenafil on the brain, Scientists tested the drug in the laboratory on nerve cells from people with Alzheimer’s and found that sildenafil decreased the accumulation of the protein tau in brain cells, in addition to helping the growth of new nerve projections.

Despite these encouraging results, it requires further research to corroborate the positive effect of sildenafil in preventing Alzheimer’s and to extend it to other population groups such as women, since Viagra is a drug used by men.

The results of the research were published in Nature Aging.

