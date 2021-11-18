While cleaning, a worker found jars labeled “smallpox” in a lab freezer in Philadelphia conducting vaccine research. The five vials labeled “smallpox” were reportedly found at a Merck facility on the outskirts of the city along with 10 others called “vaccinia.”

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) secured the vials and are conducting inquiries, so the laboratory remains closed. According to Yahoo News, a CDC spokesperson reported that “There is no indication that anyone was exposed to the small amount of frozen vials”, since the contents appear intact and the laboratory worker was wearing a mask and gloves at the time of the discovery. The same outlet points out that the case caused an alert to be sent to the leadership of the US Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday night.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, smallpox is a deadly virus that caused epidemics for several centuries in EuropeMainly, and it is estimated that it killed more people than all infectious diseases combined so far. It is highly contagious and there is no treatment. There is a vaccine, but in the US it was discontinued in the 1970s.

In fact, vaccines are the reason why, supposedly, only two laboratories in the world are authorized to still store virus samples: the Vector Institute, in Russia, and the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. For years the scientific community has argued about the convenience of keeping the samples or destroying them, since on the one hand it is argued that it is necessary to conserve them to develop vaccines and on the other that it represents a danger in the face of a potential bioterrorism attack.

Smallpox is caused by the virus identified as Variola major and it is estimated that killed about 300 million people during the 20th century in the world. Its symptoms are often mistaken for the flu, including high fever, fatigue, headache and back pain, but it also causes a skin rash with flat, red sores that can cause severe scarring. According to the CDC, no cases of natural smallpox have occurred in the United States since 1977.

Read more:

+ The worst epidemics and pandemics of the last 100 years

+ Monkey B virus: A man died in China from this strange disease. Is there to worry?

+ To Fauci, it seems feasible that the new coronavirus emerged in a mine in 2012

+ Hantavirus, the other health threat that has emerged in China?