The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio.

The Prime Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calvio, has been selected as chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy governing body of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Relieve the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, who resigned from the position to which she acceded on January 18, 2021, being the first woman to preside over it, the committee has informed in a statement.

Calvio, who will be for a period of two years as president of the IMFC, will be able to reconcile this work with her functions as economic vice president in Spain. The number ‘two’ of the Executive received the support of the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union (Ecofin) for this position.

It is a committee that plays a “key strategic guiding role” in IMF policies, according to the agency itself, by advising and reporting to the governing board on the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system, including responses to the development of events that may disturb the system.

It has 24 members whose appointment reflects the size and composition of the executive board, and its president generally serves a three-year term.

Calvio herself has valued this Friday as “very good news for Spain” her appointment and assured that “it gives us greater visibility in an international organization”. In an interview in RNE collected by Servimedia, the vice president said that “it allows us to continue having an active role like the one we have been playing in that international coordination of economic policies.”

Calvio stressed that it will also be “key to supporting a strong, sustainable recovery around the world, financially supporting the most vulnerable countries” and that “we have been very dynamic” in financial support programs for countries. in a worse situation due to Covid and donating vaccines and “we will continue in that line.”

Asked if with this appointment she thinks about international organizations, she replied that she is “fully dedicated” to her work as vice president and “I never make plans for the future and less now.” He explained that the position is compatible with his position in the Government and “does nothing but put us at the level that corresponds to us.”

In a press release, the Ministry of Economic Affairs detailed that the appointment came after the IMF Board of Governors confirmed on Thursday night her appointment as president of the IMFC for the next two years.

This decision was preceded by the unanimous decision of the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union (Ecofin) of appoint Calvio as Magdalena Andersson’s substitute, who stepped down after her appointment as Prime Minister of Sweden.

The First Vice President expressed in a message on Twitter her gratitude to the IMF for choosing her and stressed that “multilateral coordination is key to guaranteeing financial stability and promoting strong, sustainable and inclusive growth.”

This position is compatible with the duties of the First Vice President in the Government of Spain. “It is a great honor to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee,” said Calvio, who thanked the IMF Board of Governors for supporting his appointment, and congratulated Magdalena Andersson for the role she has played over the past years.

Likewise, the First Vice President stressed that multilateral cooperation “will continue to be decisive to guarantee an effective response to the pandemic and to seek a very different solution to this crisis”, and stressed that Spain has been “very active” in supporting the coordination of policies in multilateral institutions.

“The International Monetary Fund plays a crucial role in achieving a sustainable and inclusive recovery around the world,” concluded Calvio.

After hearing the news, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, congratulated Calvio on Twitter, where he recalled that he was “the Spanish prime minister and the second woman to chair the IMF’s main advisory committee.” “You have our full support in this new endeavor from which you will continue working for an economically and socially just global recovery,” he added.

