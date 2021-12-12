. Singer Vicente Fernández performs to kick off the opening ceremony of the XVI Pan American Games at the Omnilife Stadium on October 14, 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The world of music mourns the death of the “Mexican Charro.” At the age of 81, ranchera singer Vicente Fernández passed away. His health status declined and sadly his death occurred on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:15 am at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara.

This was confirmed by a publication on their Instagram account, which stated that the singer had died:

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElKing “

Vicente Fernández Gómez was born on February 17, 1940 in the Mexican town of Huentitán el Alto, Jalisco.

What led to the death of the Charro de Huentitán?

It should be remembered that last August, exactly on Monday 9, the media reported that the interpreter of ‘Divine Women’ had suffered a domestic accident that had led him to hospital emergencies, and that the doctors had subjected him to intensive care, due to a cervical injury to his spine that made it difficult for him to breathe.

The family confirmed the news through a statement, explaining that the Mexican Charro had suffered a spinal injury when he fell in his bedroom and hit the bureau. From that moment on, the Fernández family decided not to give more details about the patriarch’s condition, citing its seriousness but within a stable state.

In fact, at the time, Vicente Fernández Jr., the eldest son of the Mexican singer, said that his father was still semi-sedated and stable. “He is semi-sedated and is on his treatment, he is conscious. Therapists say that he is responding well, “he said upon leaving the hospital.

How did the state of health of the Charro pass, in these months?

According to Encancha México, the information in one of the singer Vicente Fernández’s medical reports was that his recovery process was very slow and had limited his quality of life.

“Now he is continually dependent on specialized health care.” A report given on September 6, one month after his hospitalization, reported that his condition was stable and with a stationary evolution.

In addition, they reported that Don Vicente Fernández was still in intensive care, awake, with a tracheostomy and that he was being fed through a tube. They announced that the recovery of their mobility would be very slow.

By September 14, the ranchero interpreter was still in intensive care and receiving all the care his ailments required. However, his neurological status was reported as “awake.” They revealed that he was in communication with his family and medical team.

Two months after his hospitalization, the medical report indicated that “he was still in intensive care and under close medical surveillance.”

By September 20, the report remained the same: a stable state of health, with respiratory support, as his airways were inflamed by the prolonged ventilatory process.

In addition, “the recovery process derived from the damage to his peripheral nerves is very, very slow.” Specialists said at the time.

By Monday, October 11, in which the specialists revealed that the singer depended on special care, and that due to his slow progression, he had not shown transcendental changes in his state of health.

Then on December 5, it was reported that the singer had an inflammation of his respiratory tract.

“Mr. Vicente Fernández at the weekend presented inflammation of his lower respiratory tract, for which he again required to continue with respiratory support, adjustment of his medication and he was transferred to intensive care to maintain greater vigilance in the event of any eventuality,” said the release.

The last medical part of Fernández was that the singer was sedated and that his health condition was increasingly critical.

“Mr. Vicente Fernández in the last hours presented a worsening of his health. You have increased inflammation of your lower airways and increased respiratory support. Sedation was required to maintain comfort. Multidisciplinary management continues. His condition today is critical. Very reserved forecast ”.

“My father is tired,” said Vicente Fernández Jr

Hours before the unfortunate news was known, his son Vicente Fernández Jr., declared to the local press cameras, upon leaving the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara, that his father was in serious health.

“It’s serious, it’s delicate. We are all in prayers, ”Vicente Fernández Jr. told TV Azteca on Friday, December 10.

“The family… my father… we are going through a very delicate moment. I have learned that love and caring is medicinal. I want us from here together to send a very strong applause, but very strong for Mr. Vicente Fernández. We really do need it. We are going to need a lot of your prayers and your good vibes. Thanks to all those people who have been upset, family, friends, fans, for writing, for giving good vibes and wishing that my father recovers. We are in a very critical and difficult moment, but we wait a lot because we are very believers in the Guadalupana and in God. We expect a great miracle ”added one of the sons of ‘Chente’.

Camila and América Fernández came to the Country 2000 hospital to see their grandfather Vicente Fernández, between tears and very afflicted, the singer limited herself to answering “I would like to be better.” pic.twitter.com/Jgvei6Aypf – TelevisaEspectáculos (@TvsEspectaculos) December 10, 2021

Although the thousands of fans of the singer were upset by the news and rumors that assured the death of Fernández, today they say goodbye to the Mexican idol, after confirming the sad news of his death.

Finally, according to the Celebritynetworth portal, the singer has a net worth of $ 25 million, thanks to his albums, tours and films. Fernández recorded more than 50 albums.

