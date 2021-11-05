Vicente Fernández, Alejandro and Cuquita, talk about their health | Instagram

Vicente Fernández seems to be improving in his state of health, as revealed by the latest statements from “Doña Cuquita” and Alejandro Fernández.

The singer, Vicente Fernández, could very soon leave the “Country 2000” hospital, where he has been staying since last August 6 after a resounding fall on his ranch “The Three Foals“.

The wife of Vicente Fernandez, “Cuquita”, recently revealed the good news about the health of the 81-year-old artist, of whom he commented, “continues to improve,” according to what María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor shared.

She was the spouse of “Charro de Huentitán“, Vicente Fernández Gómez, who also expressed a few words of gratitude for the public in the most difficult moments of the artist’s health.

To the public, the best that I thank you for all your prayers. I am very grateful, I always ask for all those people … I (am) very well … We are already improving, thank you very much for all your attention.

So possibly the least expected day the interpreter of “Return Return“,” My dear Old Man. “Among many other topics, he would return to his home, where he would continue his convalescence.

At a recent event, Alejandro Fernandez, one of the sons of the “idol of ranchera music”, decided to speak to the press about the health of his father, Vicente Jr.’s brother, and Gerardo; “The foal“He was happy after weeks and months of anguish.

Very happy, because it has been progressing and has had good results, so happy.

In the midst of recent communications that have circulated from the Instagram account of the “businessman“, the medical team confirm the evolution of his health condition.

During the day he is awake and interacting. Rehabilitation sessions are generated intermittently throughout the day. The respirator with only minimal support, spontaneously tolerates more time.

This added to the news that circulated a week ago in which he said that the “record producer” had left the area of ​​”intensive therapy”.

It should be remembered that Fernández Gómez was the victim of a fall that would have complicated his neck and mobility after detecting Gillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder that makes movement impossible.

Fortunately, the statement also indicates that the actor’s improvement in films such as “El Arracadas”, “El Albañil”, among others, continues without presenting eventualities. Particularly in this last week, its evolution has been “quite satisfactory”, it is mentioned.