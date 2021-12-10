“We are going to need your prayers”, ask for Vicente Fernández | Reform

With a “full house”, as far as sanitary measures allow, Alejandro Fernandez, better known as El Potrillo, met before thousands of people to do what his father taught him to do better: sing and it was in that special moment in which he connected with his audience through music that he asked them for prayers, applause and best wishes to your dear father Don Vicente Fernández.

On the night of this Thursday, December 9, El Potrillo shared a unique concert of almost two hours in which he made those present emotional by showing his concern for Vicente Fernandez Gomez, who relapsed on December 1, was reported with pneumonia and was returned to intensive care, from where he had left a month earlier.

As you know, in the family, with my father, we are going through a very delicate moment, and I learned that music is medicinal, shared Alejandro Fernández.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas: This is how celebrities and politicians fired her

I want them to send him a very strong applause from here, very very loud, for him, Alejandro added.

The public of the minor of Vicente Fernández’s Los Tres Potrillos reacted immediately to his requests and amid applause and ovations began to chant for his father shouting “Chente, Chente, Chente”.

Then there came a moment that brought those present to the brink of tears, as Fernández assured that they will need a lot of prayers and good vibes and thanked all those who support them and wish the best for El Charro de Huentitán.

“We are going to need your prayers,” they ask for Vicente Fernández. Photo: ..

Thank you, we really do need you, we will need a lot of your prayers, and your good vibes, thanks to all those people who have bothered to be, family, fans, wishing that my father recovers.

Alejandro Fernández shared that the whole family is going through a very critical moment and that they are waiting; However, he stressed that they are very believers in the Virgin of Guadalupe and God and hope for the best ending. He asked for one more applause.

Later, El Potrillo worried his followers even more by pointing out that he would perform the last song he sang with Vicente Fernandez, hinting that there would never be another occasion like this.

I’m going to sing you the last song I sang with my father.

The public immediately shouted “Nooo”, to which Alejandro Fernández wondered why, after explaining it, he clarified that it was the last song they recorded together. The spirits rose of level.