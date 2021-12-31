Vicente Fernández and the great secret that he finally revealed | Instagram

They are no more children, they have revealed the secret of Vicente Fernández, one of the most important in his life and career and it was in a loud voice that the secret was revealed.

After 60 years of artistic career, the singer Vicente Fernandez She surprised the world with not losing her powerful voice at any time and the same being the key to her enormous fame and fortune and exactly, there was a secret to this.

The public has seen huge voices disappear like that of the Prince of Song, José José; however, the powerful voice of Vicente Fernández Gómez was always there. Even in retirement, over 80 years old and ill, we can hear him in a recording in which he sings to his great-granddaughter in a very emotional way and with a beautiful and clear voice.

Vicente Fernández revealed in an interview that he was indeed toasting with his audience during his presentations of up to three hours in length, as let’s remember that Chente doesn’t stop singing if the audience doesn’t stop clapping. And in this key point is his secret, in what he drank.

Some singers have revealed that in reality what they drink during their concerts is water and they act like they are drinking something strong; The Charro de Huentitán was very clear about what he should drink to take care of his voice, maintain it and be able to continue singing after long periods of time and his great secret is to drink cognac with honey.

Vicente Fernández and the great secret that he finally revealed. Photo: AP / . / ..

It is well known that cognac is a soft drink, while honey is a food considered a superfood due to the healing qualities it possesses, some people even say it is capable of closing injuries and others both internally and externally and surely this knew it Don Vicente Fernandez.

At all times, Fernández made it clear that he was not a studied man; However, possessing enormous talent, intelligence and intuition, he managed to build a huge empire and become a powerful and millionaire man.

After his departure on December 12, the enormous number of companies and businesses that he and his family own have begun to emerge.

Something that also came to light in more detail was his enormous love and fondness for horses and that he was able to create a new miniature breed called Fernández.

Without a doubt, this music legend will continue to shine and give something to talk about many more years after his enormous loss.