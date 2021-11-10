Vicente Fernández Do they pay millions to relatives for bioseries? | Instagram

Vicente Fernández still remains in the Country 2000 hospital in Guadalajara, while his series has already covered a millionaire amount that was given to his relatives. These are the details!

The “mexican singer“Vicente Fernández will be the inspiration for the creation of a new series that was confirmed several weeks ago and of which, apparently, they would have already paid a millionaire amount to his family.

The series called “The king“, which will be starring Jaime Camil and has already paid the amount to Vicente Fernández’s relatives for giving up the rights to life of”The Charro of Huentitán“.

It was this Wednesday that it transpired that the Fernández family received 10 million dollars around (200 million pesos) to lead the life of “ranchera music idol“to the screen as revealed by the driver, Pedro Sola de Ventaneando, starting at 2:30 in the clip.

Unofficially they told me that it cost to pay the Fernández family 10 million dollars to tell this series … That’s what they told me … I don’t know, said the communicator, who also confirmed the premiere, scheduled for 2022.

The plot will be made up of 36 chapters, and it would be the same family of the 81-year-old singer, who would be very involved in the script, they assured.

It should be said that despite the confirmation of the new production, which would be in charge of Caracol Televisión, was announced in the midst of the health crisis that the “businessman“Musical, they assure, the project would have already been authorized, they assure.

The announcement, which was released last September, would have been closely supervised by the “businessman”, who interpreted topics such as “Return Return“,” My way “,” A million springs “among many others.

As they refer, the father of “The foal“I sought to inspire new generations, after the”discographic producer“He built his career based on many efforts being just a humble bricklayer until he became one of the most important icons of ranchera music in Mexico and much of the world.

This, before “Chente“He was the victim of a disastrous fall on his ranch,”The Three Foals“which led him to be admitted to the emergency room on Friday, August 6, presenting severe damage to the cervicals near the head for which he underwent emergency surgery.

Until today, when apparently, the health of the “Mexican film actor“Seeming to evolve favorably, the 81-year-old Vicente Fernández Gómez, a native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco, seems to overcome the sequelae of a tracheostomy and the syndrome he suffers (Gillain-Barré), presents a greater interaction with his relatives, reports the official medical report through his Instagram account.

Likewise, it was reported, it would be Jaime Camil who would star in the role of the one known by tapes as “The Mason“,” El Arracadas “,” Scoundrel, but honored “among many others.

In addition to performances by Enoch Leaño and Odiseo Bichir, to mention some confirmed participations, the latter would give life to a priest, who would be the first to appear in a scene with a purple cassock in what appears to be a scene of a fun3br3 service.

This November 8, the husband of “Cuquita”, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, spent three months hospitalized, so far it is known that “Chente” has already left the intensive care area and every day he has shown a greater improvement in his condition. health, according to official medical reports.

It also emerged in recent days that the patriarch of the Fernández, Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro, could be transferred to his home, it could possibly be for the next month of December, according to Juan José Origel.