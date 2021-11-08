Vicente Fernández When would you leave the hospital? There is a date! | Instagram

Vicente Fernández, would already have a date to leave the hospital soon, according to recent information circulating, the “Charro de Huentitán“He would be closer and closer to returning to his ranch” Los Tres Potrillos “, they say.

The “mexican singer“Vicente Fernández, 81, would evolve satisfactorily as confirmed by the medical statements circulating through his Instagram account.

Apparently, “Chente“He could leave the medical center,” Country 2000 “, in the city of Guadalajara, where he had been admitted for more than 90 days very soon. That is how the news of a possible date circulated.

Vicente Fernández When will you leave the hospital? There is already a date!

“Take it home now.”

They told me that Don Vicente Fernández could be, and God willing, that they take him home for Christmas, of course, with all due care and all that, but spend Christmas with the family … Don Vicente, from here we are going to ask that it be so, “Pepillo Origel” said.

It should be remembered that in days gone by, the wife of “businessman“, Doña” Cuquita “, María del Refugio AbarcA Villaseñor, was much more optimistic regarding the state of health of the interpreter of”Return Return“.

In addition, in her statement to the press, Vicente Jr.’s mother, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández, took the opportunity to thank all the compliments and prayers to him “discographic producer“, of whom at some point it was circulated that it could even present” cerebral mu3rt3 “.

To the public, the best that I thank you for all your prayers. I am very grateful, I always ask for all those people … I (am) very well … We are already improving, thank you very much for all your attention, she said.

It is worth mentioning that Vicente Fernández Gómez and “Cuquita”, who procreated the Fernández dynasty, have been considered one of the most solid couples in the show and have remained together since 1963.

For his part, “El Potrillo”, son of “discographic producer“He mentioned in a recent presentation that he felt very happy and satisfied with the evolution of his father, the” film actor “, who starred in films such as” El Albañil “,” El Arracadas “, among many others.

Very happy, because it has been progressing and has had good results, so happy, expressed the interpreter of “How who loses a star”.

The latest reports that have circulated from the Instagram account of the one born on February 17, 1940, would confirm the evolution that Fernández Gómez has presented in recent weeks.

During the day he is awake and interacting. Rehabilitation sessions are generated intermittently throughout the day. The only minimally supportive respirator is spontaneously tolerating longer and longer, the latest medical report notes.

After more than 90 days in hospital, Vicente Fernández could leave the hospital in the coming days, at least that is how the show host Pepillo Origel shared it.

Much has been said about the Health of the “Charro de Huentitán”, since he is connected to an artificial respirator, which is true and was confirmed by the doctors who treat him, until he suffered brain death, a situation that unleashed the anger of the family, especially Vicente Fernández Jr.

After several days of anguish, it seems that there is a light in the tunnel of the Fernández family, because according to the controversial conductor Pepillo Origel, the interpreter of “These Jealousy” already exists and will leave the hospital, even giving a date. December 25.

“They told me that Don Vicente Fernández could be, and God willing, that they take him home by Christmas, of course with all due care and all that, but spend Christmas with the family. (…) Don Vicente, from here we are going to ask that it be like this ”, he said.

What is the true health of Vicente Fernández?

It was Don Chente’s wife, Doña Cuquita, who broke the silence regarding the singer’s health, after suffering a fall on August 6 at a ranch.

Unlike on other occasions, she was calm and thanked the supporters and the media for the support of Vicente Fernández’s health.

Doña Cuquita confirmed that the interpreter of “Hermosa Cariño” is improving and that she will remain by his side until he can leave the hospital, “I have to be strong to see him well.”