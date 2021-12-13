

Christian Nodal.

Photo: Manuel Velasquez / .

Vicente Fernandez He continues to receive the love of his colleagues, his disciples and his friends … Hours after the sad news of his death, Christian Nodal paid him a tribute at his concert in Fresno, California, he sang to him and dedicated some emotional words to him.

Visibly affected, Nodal, who shared, made a friendship and received advice from Don Chente, began his concert with these words:

“I need to start by opening the songs with the idol of Mexico. Today my mariachi, the cinema, the Mexican race, our culture are in mourning, because we all know that what this great man left was a seed for all of Latin America … We all grew up, including myself, listening to him, so I wanted to give a little honor or a lot of honor to whom honor deservesHe said as his voice cracked.

Then, looking up, he made a request to his audience in a completely packed arenas: “I am simply going to ask a very loud cry to heaven for Mr. Vicente Fernández, may God have him in his glory. A few seconds of loud applause to heaven who raised the name of our country and our culture ”.

Immediately with all his might he began to sing ‘The King‘, one of the emblematic songs that he sang Vicente Fernández and that has become a reference hymn since his death.

One day after the death of the Charro de Huentitán, there are those who bet, including Pepe Garza who said it publicly in ‘Chisme No Like’, that Nodal could be the heir to the throne left by Vicente Fernández in the world of charra music and the mariachi. Well, although logic would indicate that the legacy was followed by Alejandro Fernández, it is known that he is more a lover of pop than of Mexican music.

But only time will tell if the 22-year-old musician can have the honor of filling Don Chente’s shoes.

Let us remember that this Sunday, at 6:15 AM, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Vicente Fernández died in the hospital where he had been hospitalized for several weeks.. The first to give the news on television were ‘Despierta América en Domingo’, who were live and María Antonieta Collins gave the sad scoop from the hospital door.

LOOK HERE THE WORDS OF CHRISTIAN NODAL TO VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ:

DO NOT LET YOU SEE THESE OTHER STORIES:

• Vicente Fernández dies

• Vicente Fernández: The moment when ‘Wake up America on Sunday’ first broke the news of his death

• Dasa found out live of the death of Vicente Fernández: “I could never thank him”