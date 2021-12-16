Vicente Fernández confronted the President, “Come for them” | Instagram

“Come for them”, like a man and how always facing problems, Don Vicente Fernández responded in this way to a President of Mexico, after he wanted to remove the “shield” that he had become a creditor to protect his family.

According to Javier Ceriani of Gossip No Like, the dear Charro de Huentitán He feared for the safety of his loved ones and that is why, after the kidnapping of his eldest son, Vicente Fernandez Jr., the Mexican singer “shielded” himself with the necessary objects to keep his family safe.

Apparently, this information would reach the ears of a President of Mexico, who was not happy that there was so much artifact of this type in the power of Vicente Fernández, so he asked him to get rid of his “armor”.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, his mother gives him an emotional gift on a special date

Very upfront and as he always did, the interpreter of El Rey would have responded to the president by questioning how they protect him; assuring that he needed these objects to protect his family and ended with a “Come for them.”

The journalist assures that of course, Vicente Fernández’s response left the President speechless, who of course did not proceed in any way against the artist, one of the greatest exponents of the Mexican regional.

Vicente Fernández confronted the President, “Come for them.” Photo: ..

This and other anecdotes emerged in the Gossip No Like program remembering the great Vicente Fernández Gómez after his departure. One of the most talked about was the way in which Joan Sebastián approached him.

Despite being one of the greats, the native of Juliantla, had to do work to be able to get closer to El Charro de Huentitán and it is said that he even bought the ranch closest to Los Tres Potrillos to begin to be closer to Fernández.

Then came the relationship with the purchase and sale of horses, a hobby that both interpreters shared and finally, Vicente Fernández ended up making a record for Joan Sebastián.

Undoubtedly, many more anecdotes about the great Vicente Fernández will come to light, as well as loves and alleged children, because with his departure, names are already beginning to emerge relating to the great Mexican star.

Vicente Fernandez It left on December 12 at 06:15 am in the midst of a lot of rumors. There are those who say that the actor also died days before, while others assure that he did not do it in the hospital but in his ranch, Los Tres Potrillos. What is also talked about is the spectacular tribute he received at his VFG Arena and the special place he chose for his remains to rest.