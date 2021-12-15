Vicente Fernández confused with Pedro Infante, strong mistake | Reform

Tremendous error live !. The famous journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante It became a trend in social networks and not exactly because of its very good coverage of Vicente Fernández’s funeral, but because it had confused him with Pedro Infante.

Infante linked up with his companions from Sale el Sol from the Arena Vicente Fernandez Gomez to reveal the details of what was happening in the place; However, what his colleagues and his audience did not expect is that Gustavo Adolfo Indante would be able to revive famous people.

I was greatly surprised that after talking a bit about the trajectory of The Charro of Huentitán and his comparison with other greats of music such as Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís; the journalist of the exclusive, as he is known, continued talking about the place and in that he pointed out that the coffin that was in the enclosure was that of Pedro Infante.

There is a handrail for you to pass in front of the Virgin of Guadalupe, that’s how it was done here in the background we are seeing where the Virgin of Guadalupe is, Jesus Christ, a crucifix and to the right is the coffin of Pedro Infante, the famous journalist would narrate.

Apparently Gustavo Adolfo Infante did not realize the enormous mistake that he had just made and continued without haste with his narration about how the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena was.

Internet users assure that not only was the journalist able to return the body of Pedro Infante, but that he would also give life to one of the most beloved and emblematic actresses of Televisa, as they indicated that he assured that Edith González was in the premises, for not say Edith Márquez.

Without a doubt, Gustavo Adolfo Infante is one of the most recognized journalists on the small screen and this was nothing more than a confusion due to the urgency of the event and being live in something so important and historical.

Vicente Fernandez Gomez He died at the age of 81 in his beloved Jalisco on December 12 at 06:15, according to his family published on social networks. It was hinted that his last breath was at Country 2000 hospital; However, there are those who claim that it actually happened at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, something that was part of his last will.

The departure of this idol has been of international stature, as millions of people around the world have enjoyed his music and have cried and laughed with his songs. Without a doubt, a great has left and a great legend has begun.