. Vicente Fernández singing in Colombia.

Through the Instagram account @_vicentefdez, Vicente Fernández’s family released a medical statement to inform how the health of the Mexican idol has evolved.

In the publication, it is detailed that the singer “is stable, awake, conscious, with interaction with his family at the time of his visit. Very dependent on ventilation through tracheostomy, his respiratory effort is still weak, this generated by the same disease that affected his peripheral nerves ”.

The information reveals that, due to the type of disease and sequelae presented so far, it has remained in a stationary state, with a slow progression. “His family has been by his side in this disease process since his hospital admission, which has limited his quality of life and is now continually dependent on specialized health care.”

The post generated thousands of comments of encouragement from his followers, who sent all their energy for his speedy recovery.

The well-known artist’s health situation has generated signs of affection not only from his followers, but also from his family. In a recent publication from his instagram account @alexoficial, his son Alejandro Fernández uploaded an image where he is seen very happy with his father on the Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, CA. The image is accompanied by heartfelt words from El Potro. “Always in my thoughts and my prayers, give it a try boss, we all miss you. You don’t know how pleased I was to see this photo! I love you and a lot of encouragement, you are doing very well ”.

Alejandro Fernández misses his father

Vicente Fernández was hospitalized last August after suffering a fall in his home in Mexico. A few weeks ago his family reported that the singer suffers from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, which can cause weakness and paralysis of the limbs.

“Fortunately, it was detected very early. He already has treatment and it will be a treatment, as the doctors said, with a slow response, ”Vicente Fernández Jr. said at the time during an interview with the Univision program Despierta América.