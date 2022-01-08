Vicente Fernández did not fulfill one of his big dreams | .

He left without fulfilling one of his great dreams! Nobody would imagine that the great idol of Mexico, the famous Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, would have left without fulfilling one of his dreams; However, this was the case and everything came first, due to lack of time and later, due to lack of health.

Even if Vicente Fernandez Gomez He made a large part of his dreams come true throughout his 55 years of artistic career. The truth is that he did not fulfill all of them, because artistically he was a great one, but his career decreased the time with his family.

According to the journalist Marco Antonio Silva, although El Charro de Huentitán had all the fame and money in the world, there was something that he could not fulfill and this was because neither fame nor money could buy him: health.

Silva assures that Vicente Fernández said goodbye to an Azteca in the Azteca on his tour due to the fact that his health was beginning to decline and he decided to dedicate more time to enjoying his family as of that 2016, but it would be health that would prevent him from fulfilling this wish and one of his biggest dreams with his family.

According to Marco Antonio, it was the wish of the great artist to make a great trip with his whole family through Europe in order to enjoy each other as a family and travel the continent together. Don Vicente’s idea was to spend about four or five months with his wife, children and grandchildren traveling from city to city on the old continent.

Vicente Fernández did not fulfill one of his great dreams.

However, although the artist had all the financial resources to fulfill this dream, what he did not have was something very important: health, because at his age and with his state of health such a trip would already be too heavy, so the time and that trip was never made.

It was in 2021 that the deterioration of the health of Vicente Fernandez It was more marked, especially after having a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which sent him to the hospital to undergo cervical surgery.

Between prayers, the months went by waiting for the recovery of the also actor, then Mexico was moved by the news that he had left intensive care, but only a month later, the bad news would arrive again.

Rumors that the health of El Charro de Huentitán was in critical condition began to circulate on social networks, until the same family confirmed it, shortly after, on December 12, 2021, the news of his death was released.