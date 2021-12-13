Vicente Fernández had his last breath on his ranch, they say | Instagram

¿Truth or a myth? A famous and controversial national magazine has caused enormous controversy by ensuring that Vicente Fernández would have died at his home inside the Tres Potrillos ranch and not in the hospital as the family would have led the media to believe Communication.

According to the magazine TV Notes, he would have interviewed a person close to the family of Vicente Fernandez Gomez, who assures that his wife and children complied with his last will and would have transferred the singer to his ranch to have his last breath in this place.

The publication assures that Doña Cuquita, wife of El Charro de Huentitán, would have spoken with her children to inform them of what would be the last wish of the beloved Mexican singer, to have his last moments of life at home and not in a hospital.

The family would have respected the decision of the patriarch and they would have transferred him on Saturday, December 11, in the afternoon, to the Los Tres Potrillos ranch without the media that were standing guard for any news about the also actor being able to notice what happened.

Supposedly, upon entering the Country 2000 hospital and when he could still speak, Vicente Fernández had exterminated María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor that if things got complicated, he wanted to say goodbye to everyone and die in peace at home.

The alleged source would also assure that another of Don Vicente Fernández’s indications was not to be cremated, he wanted to be fully buried and he did not like that idea. These alleged statements will surely cause even more controversy and annoyance for the interpreter’s family.

There are even many rumors that El Charro de Huentitán would have left before December 12, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, there are those who say that they waited for this date for marketing, others than for the paperwork and to be more calm the family, The truth is that the Fernández Abarca family recorded the death of the famous singer on December 12 at 6:15 a.m.

Since the night of December 11, some media began with the rumor of the singer’s departure; However, Vicente Fernández Jr. would come out to indicate that this had not yet happened and deny the rumors.

Currently, the tribute in body present to Vicente Fernandez Vicente Fernández Gómez continues in the arela and although Bellas Artes was offered for this purpose, the family respected the interpreter’s wish not to go out to other places and rest in peace on his own ranch next to his favorite tree.