Singer Vicente Fernández died at 6:15 am on December 12, his family reported through his Instagram account; Fernández was 81 years old.

“On December 12, Vicente Fernández leaves, who sang so many mañanitas to La Guadalupana. It is with deep sadness that I receive the news that one of the most important artists of Mexican popular culture, the undisputed symbol of ranchera music, has died, ”wrote Frausto.

“A million mariachis accompany your way. His infinite musical legacy will continue to resonate strongly. My sincere condolences to Cuquita and her children Vicente, Alejandro, Alejandra and Gerardo ”, he said.

“Mr. Vicente Fernández in the last 12 hours presented a worsening of his health. He has inflammation of the lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support ”, the doctors reported in a joint statement with the family yesterday, Saturday, December 11.

The statement was posted on Instagram, the only medium the family has used to report on Fernández’s health since August when he was hospitalized.

Vicente Fernández entered Hospital Country 2000, in Guadalajara, after having suffered a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which caused an injury to his cervical vertebrae, injuring his spinal cord and leaving him without movement of his arms and legs.

Due to this, he had to undergo emergency surgery that caused respiratory deterioration and left him connected to artificial respiration for which he remained in intensive care for about six weeks.

Since then, his doctors have warned that his recovery would be slow. “Understand that this process of recovery at this stage of his life and current medical condition will be a very slow process,” says the August 11 statement.

In mid-September, the interpreter showed improvement and remained in a common hospital room to receive physical rehabilitation, but in early December he was re-admitted to the intensive care area due to his deteriorating health status.

Fernández suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and can lead to paralysis.

That was the second time in the year that the Divine Women interpreter had health problems. On July 7, he suffered from a severe urinary infection that kept him hospitalized for two days.

Vicente Fernández overcame several diseases in recent years, including prostate cancer in 2002; the removal of a tumor in the liver, in 2012; a thrombosis that made him lose his voice, in 2013 and a surgery to remove three abdominal hernias, in 2015.

Although in 2016 he announced his retirement from the stage, the singer remained active on social networks, recording songs and making special presentations with his children and grandchildren, who have followed in his footsteps in regional Mexican music. Vicente Fernández began his career in the 1960s. In 2010 he won the Grammy for Best Ranchero Album with the production “Neede de Ti”, that same year he won two Billboard awards and the Lo Nuestro Award as Rancher Artist of the Year, among other awards he received throughout his career.

Vicente “Chente” Fernández was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitán El Alto, in Jalisco. He is the father of the singers Alejandro Fernández and Vicente Fernández Jr., as well as Gerardo and Alejandra Fernández, the product of his marriage to María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, known as ‘doña Cuquita’.