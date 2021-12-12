Vicente Fernández, one of the great icons of Mexican music, died this December 12 at the age of 81. The singer, also known as El Charro de Huentitán, had worried his family and fans after spending more than four months hospitalized at the Country 2000 medical center in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Through a statement on his official Instagram profile, the details were released.

© GettyImagesVicente Fernández marked a genre in Mexican music

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey ”reads the message issued by the Fernández family.

The singer’s children, including Alejandro Fernández, as well as his grandchildren, have begun to receive messages of support after the sad news was released.

In the early hours of Saturday, December 11, the Fernández family released a statement in which they announced that in the last hours, the health of the Mujeres Divinas interpreter had been deteriorating and that his condition was critical. It was even revealed that they kept him sedated to make him more comfortable.

Despite her family’s wishes and prayers for her to get out of this situation, circumstances exceeded her wishes. With his departure, he leaves a great emptiness in the heart of his wife, Mrs Cuquita, their childrenVicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo Y Alexandra; as well as his dearest grandchildren and family. His death also moves thousands of people around the world who sang with him despite having retired from the stage years ago.

Complications in your health

In the middle of the year, the health of Don Vicente Fernández began to worry. In July he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection, although at first he had reported that he was infected with COVID-19, a report that his son Vicente Fernández Jr. denied to the media. Weeks later, the singer returned to the hospital, this time after a fall he suffered at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, while walking in his room. When he fell, he hit a bureau, an injury for which he needed emergency surgery and which kept him in intensive care and with the help of a respirator to keep him stable.

© @ alexoficial The singer’s family is about to announce the details of the funeral services

Shortly after that surgery, the singer’s doctors revealed that he suffered from Guillian-Barré syndrome. Experts indicated that he would undergo treatment and that his recovery would be slow. At the end of October he left intensive care and presented an improvement, however on November 30 he returned to that area, where he was reported delicate.

Vicente Fernández was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitán El Alto, in Jalisco, Mexico. He began his career at age 14 after winning a talent contest, and dedicated himself to singing at restaurants and events with friends and family. His economic situation was not favorable and he moved to Mexico City in search of new opportunities. In 1963 his mother died of cancer, months later, he married the love of his life, María del Refugio Cuquita Abarca, who was her neighbor in Guadalajara.