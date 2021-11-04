Vicente Fernández Do you already speak, after leaving intensive care? | Reform

Vicente Fernández, could speak after leaving intensive care, his health “Charro de Huentitán“He seems to be evolving favorably, even if he continues to improve, he would leave the hospital very soon, according to his first-born son.

The “mexican singer“Vicente Fernández, seems to give more and more frequent signs of improvement, proof of this was the recent information that circulated on the health of”Chente“.

To everyone’s surprise, the “idol of ranchera music” took an important turn when he left the intensive care area of ​​the medical center where he remains in Guadalajara.

In recent days the good news has circulated that the interpreter of “Return Return“It would have been moved to another area where it does not require so much care, news that is already synonymous with a good sign from Vicente Fernández Gómez.

The “businessman“He would have stayed for almost 3 months in the Country 2000 hospital, where his health seemed to evolve slowly, this after a resounding fall that complicated his health, according to previous statements.

However, in recent days the good news emerged that the condition of the interpreter of tapes as “The Arracadas“” The bricklayer “, among others, improved in a very favorable way, faced with this, many would wonder if” Chente “can already speak?

It should be remembered that in the middle of these months hospitalized, at “Mexican film actor“A tracheostomy was performed on him, this in order to help him breathe better after presenting some difficulties,

In the midst of this, the husband of “Cuquita“He never stopped interacting with his family and communicated by means of signs with his eyes, according to the closest members of the Fernández Abarca Dynasty.

So far, the native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco, He still cannot speak with his voice, due to the procedure that was practiced, however, according to what they say, Vicente stays awake longer during the day and has greater communication with his family.

During the day he is awake and interacting. Rehabilitation sessions are generated intermittently throughout the day. .

They also report that the discographic producer more and more long periods are maintained without the need to use an artificial respirator.

The respirator with only minimal support, spontaneously tolerates more and more time, reads in the report that transpired from his Instagram account

Similarly, the statement confirms that until now, the 81-year-old Fernández Gómez’s health continues “without presenting eventualities,” that is, complications.

The statement reiterates that the evolution of the father of “El Potrillo is very satisfactory, so they are very happy with his progress and the strength of the greatest exponent of genres such as ranchera, norteña, bolero, ballada and ranchero bolero.

It should be said that the interpreter of “One million springs” still performs exercises that help strengthen his respiratory process, after he needed support for several weeks to get oxygen to his lungs and his entire body.