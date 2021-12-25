Vicente Fernández, doctor talks about his wife’s health | Instagram

“Every time something came, it hurt”, those were some of the revelations that Gabriel Galván, doctor of Doña Cuquita and previously of Vicente Fernández, made about the health of these characters from the entertainment world.

According to the specialist, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor she was very affected by her husband’s health, she was under constant stress, she worried a lot and the Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez Gomez Something always hurt him, in each consultation, the artist’s illness was really hard.

The doctor spoke in an interview for the program Al Rojo Vivo, where he spoke about the health of the wife of El Charro de Huentitán, including during the last months of the interpreter of El Rey.

It stressed her a lot, she cared a lot about Don Vicente, every time something came it hurt her, she stressed a lot because of Don Vicente’s illness, she confessed.

The expert announced that a disease currently afflicts Doña Cuquita and is gastrointestinal; however, apparently there is nothing to worry about and he stressed that Alejandra, his daughter, “brings it short.” It transpired that the adoptive daughter of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita has moved to his side after the loss of the artist and who was her husband for more than 28 years.

Vicente Fernández, a doctor, talks about his wife’s health. Photo: Instagram.

Galván assures that probably now that everything is calmer, the stress level of Alejandro’s mother, Vicente and Gerardo may relax and their health improves. But there would be yet another concern about this woman’s health.

Doña Cuquita recently imposed her will upon returning to the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, since her children thought that the best thing for the woman would be to stay in the apartment that they had recently acquired near the hospital where Vicente Fernandez he spent the last four months of his life.

The family considers it emotionally and physically dangerous for María del Refugio to be in the ranch that has been her home for so long, this because it is full of memories and large spaces and steps that could have consequences such as the fall of Fernández.

The truth is that there was already a scare, because Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV assures that when he returned, the widow of El Charro de Huentitán had a mishap and ended up in the hospital with a fissure in her arm and a splint.