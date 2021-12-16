Vicente Fernández, Doña Cuquita is caught entering the hospital | Instagram

Sick? Huge concern has been raised by the images that captured María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita, wife of Don Vicente Fernández, entering the hospital.

In the midst of rumors about whether the love of the life of Vicente Fernandez GomezIt was said that the photograph that sparked this rumor was shared in a local media in Jalisco and that he was coincidentally entering the Country 2000, a hospital where El Charro de Huentitán was for more than four months.

The person who disseminated these comments the most was Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, who revealed that it is probable that Doña Cuquita’s state of health is not optimal due to what has happened in recent months and that she has not detached herself at any time from her husband; however, he indicated that these photographs could be from the time the Mexican singer was still in the hospital.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández faced the President, “Come for them”

Waiting for a confirmation and that it is denied, Quiroz shared that the images could date from days or months ago since Doña Cuquita was constantly next to Vicente Fernández and that it would probably have been captured when entering Country 2000 and they would not exactly be images Recent

It is expected that exactly the photograph is from the past and Doña Cuquita is as well as possible, although the pain of having lost the love of her life will never go away; however, he has a huge family by his side.

Vicente Fernández, Doña Cuquita is caught entering the hospital. Photo: Instagram.

Let’s remember that it was Dael himself who shared on the aforementioned YouTube channel that Doña Cuquita would not have received Vicente’s body herself at her Los Tres Potrillos ranch because she had gotten sick.

The journalist indicated that after the news of the El Rey interpreter’s departure, his wife had felt ill and required medical assistance, for which she was treated and stayed for a time in an apartment that the family would have acquired very close to the hospital where he was also a singer.

Fortunately, the mother of Vicente, Alejandro and Gerardo would have improved, as she was seen during the tribute made to her husband in the Arena Vicente Fernandez Gomez, where he ensures he did not leave his side, as he indicated that this was his place.

It is said that it was until the morning of Monday, December 13, that María del Refugio separated very little from the “Chente” ferétro, only to go to bathe, since that day the mass and burial of the beloved idol of Mexico continued.