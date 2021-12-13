Vicente Fernández, his wife would have required medical support | Instagram

Too bad! This is how they say that Doña Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s wife, was yesterday after the news of his departure on Sunday, December 12, and would have required medical support.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, the always faithful wife of Don Vicente Fernandez Gomez He would have become quite ill in health after the news of El Charro de Huentitán’s departure.

According to Dael, many were surprised that it was not his always companion who received the body of the beloved Mexican singer at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, in Guadalajara, for his farewell, but there would be a strong reason.

Quiroz indicated that Vicente Fernández’s wife had become quite ill, had a decompensation, which is why she required medical support and would have stayed for a time in an apartment very close to the Country 2000 hospital, where her husband spent the last four months of his life.

The journalist indicated that the family had bought said apartment when the agony with Vicente Fernández began in the hospital, to avoid long transfers, since from Country 2000 to Los Tres Potrillos ranch it would take 50 minutes, up to an hour of transfer.



However, Dael Quiroz indicated that Doña Cuquita, always faithful to “Chente”, remained by his side at all times, day and night, so the family had rented in addition to the interpreter’s room, three more rooms that were adequate as hotel room for his wife and other relatives to rest.

Fortunately, everything seems to indicate that the doctors stabilized Doña Cuquita quickly, since the interpreter’s wife was seen in the tribute of the present body that was given to her yesterday at the VFG Arena, very close to the Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

María del Refugio accompanied the love of her life, standing guard for a few minutes by her side and kissing her coffin, an image that shocked Mexico and the world, followed by her son Alejandro Fernández’s interpretation of the song Amor de los dos, la lady’s favorite.

Vicente Fernandez He was honored with live mariachi and the presence of great artists such as Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar and other celebrities who came to pay their respects to the family.

It is said that the transfer of celebrities to Guadalajara has been quite complicated due to the saturation of flights and those who have decided to go have had to do it by road and it has not been an easy task either.