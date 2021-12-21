“Vicente Fernández dreamed of being like him”, the idol who inspired him | Instagram

Olga Wornat is the name of the writer who has disturbed Don Vicente Fernández’s family a lot in the last month; However, not everything in his book The Last King: Unauthorized Biography of Vicente Fernández is a scandal but also shares his beginnings and with it, who was the idol and inspiration of the great Charro de Huentitán.

According to Wornat, Vicente Fernandez He was the only son and had two sisters, but he was always his mother’s darling. Little Chente was always very dreamer and his life turned upside down when he met Pedro Infante’s movies and songs.

The writer assures that when he was little, Vicente Fernández Gómez’s father would have taken him to a presentation of Pedro Infante and the boy would have been delighted with that famous charro, to the point of ensuring that one day he would be like him, his mother never discouraged his dreams .

After meeting Pedro, little Vicente Fernández received a key gift in his life, a guitar, they became inseparable. Olga Wornat shared that this would not be the only one of the Mexican idol’s dreams.

The book relates that Chente enjoyed playing ball in the street with his friend Raúl Abarca Villaseñor, Doña Cuquita’s brother, until his parents asked him to go back to their houses. It was inside his house, in the patio, where the famous man forged his future and his dreams, as he enjoyed molding his cows, horses and others in plasticine, sharing with his sisters that this was how his ranch would be when he grew up, that was the beginning of the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which made the talent he developed as a singer and actor come true.

But not everything was beautiful in the life of Vicente Fernández, because despite having a dedicated and loving mother, she had serious problems with her husband, who in turn had problems with drinking.

In interviews, the famous Charro de Huentitán confessed with a laugh that he did not finish school, that he reached fifth grade and repeated it three times, something that greatly annoyed his father.

Despite his humble origins and poor school preparation, Vicente Fernandez He had enormous intelligence and talent to build an entire empire. The Mexican singer obtained enormous international fame and the world mourned his departure on December 12, becoming a legend