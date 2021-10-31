Vicente Fernández, this was the humble house when he was a bricklayer | Mexico Agency

Vicente Fernández would lead a very modest life while living in Tijuana, “Chente“He was dedicated to” masonry “, a video that circulates shows what was his home when he lived in Tijuana.

The “ranchero music singer“Vicente Fernández, dedicated himself to various trades before fame knocked on his door, one of them was precisely the brickworkIn addition to that he also washed cars, dishes and was a broad brush painter.

In those moments, the so-called “Charro de Huentitán“The means were sought to live honestly in Tijuana, there have been various occasions in which Vicente Fernández would have shared that his current status would be the fruit of a lot of work.

Vicente Fernández Gómez did not always live surrounded by luxuries and comforts, the artist, now 81 years old, came from a country environment and from a very young age had to face life to support his family, which would cost him to abandon their studies up to the primary level.

A decision that apparently would be made by himself “mexican charro“who stopped being interested in studies so he would seek various income to earn a living.

In a YouTube recording by the channel “The Tag Show with Gipsy” you can see the humble and lacking environment in which the “ranchera music legend“he unfolded before he even thought of being famous.

The native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco, lived in Tijuana, Baja California, lived in a house located in the Independencia neighborhood, Mina street, one of the oldest in the city, it would be the neighborhood where the “Mexican film actor“He lived at some point in his life.

In the images of the recording, you can see the images of a house in which the reporter goes to the place where today husband of “Cuquita“(María del RefugioAbarca Villaseñor), Vicente Fernández Gómez, lived after having emigrated from Jalisco to Tijuana.

In the place remain the vestiges of a house where originally was the old house of “businessman“, the one that was uninhabited by the Fernández Gómez family.

The building would later be remodeled, since at first when it was inhabited by the patriarch of Los Fernández, it had an adobe structure, that is, unbaked brick.

The interpreter of tapes precisely with titles like “The Mason“,” Tacos al carbon “,” El Arracadas “,” Scoundrel, but honest “, among many others, he would reside in the property during his youth and a long time before thinking of being someone famous.

Around 59 years or more according to the reporter who also interviewed an older woman, who would have met today discographic producer since his childhood, he assured.

I remember him as a very calm, very healthy boy, who lived with his parents and even showed some photographs of the interpreter of “These jealousies”.

In recent months, the health of Vicente Fernández Gómez has unleashed concern in the artistic union after presenting a delicate state of health, added to the ailments that the father of “The foal“(Alejandro Fernández), has been able to overcome in recent years.

A heavy fall on August 6 inside his bedroom at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch would take him immediately to the hospital and since then he has fought a tough battle to recover.

Apparently, Vicente Jr’s father, Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra’s adoptive father, has shown an improvement, which raises hopes in relatives and admirers of a slow but “progressive” recovery at the head of the Fernandez dynasty.