Vicente Fernández, face off at his tribute in Los Angeles | Instagram

Vicente Fernández left last Sunday and the tributes in his honor did not take long to emerge, it was precisely in Los Angeles, where unfortunately a confrontation was reported that until today, there is already a detainee, as reported.

The singer Mexican, Vicente Fernández who left during the early hours of Sunday December 12, a very significant day in Mexico to celebrate the “Virgin of Guadalupe” to whom the “Charro de Huentitán“He especially revered, he would have received tributes in Mexico and the United States.

It was in the middle of the special tribute to the famous “ranchera music idol“when a confrontation was reported precisely on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Vicente Fernández would shape his own hand several years ago.

Vicente Fernández, face off at his tribute in Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram Capture

The authorities cordoned off the very area that was active at that time and asked the inhabitants not to approach the site. The events would have occurred very close to 6160, on the Boulevard where the star of “Chente“.

Suddenly, loud sounds of several discharges interrupted the moment in which several congregated people gave a tribute to the interpreter of “Return Return“, Vicente Fernández Gómez, who inaugurated a star with his name in the musical category.

It was November 11, 1998 when Vicente Fernandez presided over a ceremony in which he engraved his hands on the famous floor at 6160 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

Without a doubt, a great moment for the “native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco”, businessman and “Mexican film actor“, who put mariachi music on high, several Mexican and Spanish-speaking news networks in the United States gathered to take their impressions and perform special live programs.

Likewise, many of the fans as well as musicians who are dedicated to this genre attended dressed as charros and some others to witness the moment in the midst of several screams from very early hours.

Today, in the middle of his departure, some of his admirers met again in the same place, this time the horns of some person or car sounded with some of the hits that will immortalize him in music.

That was how the “discographic producer“He was fired, a moment that ended up being interrupted by the fierce scandal, as documented by CBS2 reporter Rick Montanez.

Among other reports provided by the channel, it transpired that the police had come to the scene since apparently they had investigated an apartment building in front of the area, as one of the building’s windows exploded instantly.

Later, Fox News reported that around 8:30 p.m. the area was declared active and that the police had already arrested a suspect.