“Vicente Fernández fought to the end, it was a nightmare” | Instagram

A real hell! This is how Gerardo Fernández described the last days of Don Vicente Fernández, who spent more than four months in the hospital and surrounded by complications.

In an interview for TV and Notes, Gerardo Fernández shared that many things were said but that only the family knew the truth of what was happening with Vicente Fernandez Gomez and it was clear to share that “it was hell” what his father lived through and despite everything he fought to the end.

It was more than a hundred days that the Mexican singer was in the Country 200 hospital fighting for his life and finally, he died on December 12, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The brother of Alejandro Fernández and Vicente Fernández Jr. revealed that indeed his father’s grave, which already has a replica statue of the singer, will be open to the public and not only that, but the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, a place that for so many years it was his home.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández, Doña Cuquita would rather die, they say

There are rumors that since before the unfortunate departure of El Charro de Huentitán, officially the ranch would be turned into a tourist attraction and it seems that it will be. On the other hand, Gerardo spoke of the strength with which Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita, has taken the departure of her husband and that it is she who keeps the family together in these difficult times for everyone.

Alejandro Fernández and his son Alex decided to honor the singer and actor’s legacy by continuing with the show, since less than a week after his departure they resumed their Made in Mexico tour with performances in this country.

“Vicente Fernández fought to the end, it was a nightmare.” Photo: ..

Visibly shocked, El Potrillo remembered his father on stage and received the affection of his audience, who also paid tribute to his grandfather was Alex Fernández, who confessed to Despierta América that he used a very special charro suit, since it belonged to Don Vicente Fernandez.

Despite the unity and strength that the family speaks of, it is said that Doña Cuquita is not having a good time and that she would be extremely upset because her family does not want her to return to live at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which has been her home for a long time.

According to Dael Quiroz, the family considers that there are many memories and risks for Doña Cuquita in the place, so they want her to stay in the apartment they acquired near the Country 2000 when Don Vicente Fernandez he was in the hospital.