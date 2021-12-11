Vicente Fernández, his son screaming outside the hospital, say | AP / . / .

To the shouts !, with well-known reason, they assure that Gerardo FernandezVicente Fernández’s son lost his temper outside the Country 2000 hospital where his father is in critical condition and ended up screaming with very important people.

It was Dael Quiroz from Arguende Tv who assured that the brother of Alejandro and Vicente Fernández Jr. faced nothing more and nothing less than people from Caracol, a company with which they have agreed the bioseries on the life of the famous Vicente Fernandez Gomez.

And it is that the journalist assures that the Fernández Abarca family would have a millionaire contract with the television station in which they agreed, when El Charro de Huentitán was stable and in a room and not in intensive care, that they would make a cameo of the Mexican singer so that appear in his series.

It may interest you: “Vicente Fernández in critical condition” this December 11

Not knowing if there was a previous appointment or the television team gave a quick appointment due to the announcements about Vicente Fernández’s health status, last Friday, December 10, they appeared at the hospital with the intention of making said cameo, according to Dael.

For obvious reasons, Gerardo Fernández supposedly went screaming with the team that was trying to record his father, since he is no longer stable, he is in critical condition and in intensive care, a situation in which the family would not accept that they capture to the idol of Mexico.

Vicente Fernández, his son screaming outside the hospital, they say. Photo: Instagram.

The youtuber assures that the son of Vicente Fernandez He defended his position amid accusations about possible lawsuits against the family for breaching this agreement and even with the risk of the suspension or interruption of said series that would star Jaime Camil.

El Arguenderito shared that this scene would take place in the parking lot of Country 2000, where Vicente Fernández has been hospitalized fighting for his life for more than four months and that it would have been witnessed by some local media.

At the moment the family is going through one of the most complicated moments, since it has been shared that the singer and actor is in critical condition and his prognosis is very reserved.

The statement that has been made public on the singer’s social networks indicates that he has been sedated for greater comfort and respiratory support has had to be increased since his state of health “has worsened.” Meanwhile, both national and international media continue to gather outside the hospital.