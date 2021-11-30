Vicente Fernández returned to intensive care, they say | .

“The King could leave at any time,” according to local media in Guadalajara, Vicente Fernández has returned to intensive care, a huge unfortunate news for his family and his followers.

Dael Quiroz from Arguende Tv has revealed the bad news on his YouTube channel, as he assures that Vicente Fernandez Gomez He has had serious complications in his state of health, which is more than delicate and the doctors say the worst could happen in the next few hours.

According to what he has shared, the doctors asked the relatives and loved ones of The Charro of Huentitán meet and be aware of anything that may happen in the next few hours as they will be critical for the idol of Mexico.

It is said that Vicente Fernández has severe pneumonia that puts his health and even his life at high risk, in addition to the fact that at his age and in the conditions in which he finds himself, it is something really delicate.

Vicente Fernández returned to intensive care, they say.

Supposedly, this condition would have returned the protagonist of the legendary film El Aracadas to intensive care and alarmed his doctors and relatives. Supposedly, the complication was derived from an oversight, since in an effort to quickly remove the singer and actor from the hospital, he had not previously been transferred to the intensive care area, the care that he required.

Quiroz added that a team of various international media would already be meeting in Guadalajara, Jalisco, waiting for what might happen with the interpreter of El Rey in the next few hours.

The relatives and followers of Vicente Fernandez They had already been very happy about his departure from intensive care and because it had been shared that improvements in his state of health had occurred.

The family was the one who last August shared that the Mexican idol was hospitalized and delicate after a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch. The medical reports spoke of a really delicate cervical surgery and for a long time the media and his followers were aware of what was happening with the artist minute by minute.

Fortunately, news later came of her improvement and her transfer to a normal room, out of intensive care, which relaxed many and raised hopes for her recovery. Now, with this news, prayers are raised again so that this is one more battle fought by El Charro de Huentitán.