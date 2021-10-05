Vicente Fernández He put an end to the lie of his son Rodrigo! | Instagram

Vicente Fernández would have discovered the lie of his “supposed son”, Rodrigo. Thus he put an end to one of the myths that arose after his participation in the film “The Arracadas“In the 1970s,” the “Charro de Huentitán” discovered the truth and now the young man does not have any relationship with the family. Did he disinherit him?

After the “ranchero music singer“Vicente Fernández and his family would have welcomed Rodrigo, Vicente’s supposed son in his” extram @ rital “relationship with Patricia Rivera with whom he shared credits in the film, the interpreter of” Volver, Volver “, discovered that the young man was not wearing his blood.

By that time, as they point out, Rodrigo was a welcome member of the Fernández Abarca residence since even “Doña Cuquita”, who forgave the “adventures” of her husband, VIcente Fernández, It allowed him to spend several seasons at the ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, they say.

Vicente Fernández He put an end to the lie of his son Rodrigo!

“The capture of Vicente Jr., discovered the lie”

However, at some point the alleged paternity of “Chente“in relation to the young man, it finally came to light, this, in the middle of the s3cu3stro that the family of the”businessman“He was going through with the first-born of the couple. Vicente Fernández Jr.

After the difficult time that the family lived, Vicente’s father, Gerardo, Alejandro, sons of Vicente Fernández Gómez and María del Refugio “Cuquita” Abarca, the actor of “El Arracadas”, a film released in 1978, decided to hire a “insurance antis3c3stros “to provide greater peace of mind to your family.

One of the requirements was a blood test, the study revealed that the alleged son of “mexican actor“who had lived in the family circle” was not her biological child. “

The one “born on February 17, 1940, revealed in a past interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that” after hiring anti-discrimination insurance for his son Vicente Jr, they took blood from him to corroborate if they were sent any limbs of the descendant of the Fernández family. when they discovered the truth. “

Rodrigo was born in 1987 and five years later in an act of responsibility on the part of “discographic producer“This gave him his last name, so the minor grew up with a great attachment to his supposed” half-siblings “, however, after discovering everything, the young man moved away from the members of the dynasty.

He would even develop his concerns about music, but apparently, Rodrigo, who was once considered the legitimate son of the “idol of ranchera music”, Gómez Fernández, has not obtained the expected success.

Now, in the midst of the complicated health of the father of “El Potrillo” and grandfather of Alex Fernández, both dedicated to music, another supposed daughter of the “Charro Mexicano” has emerged, who awaits his recovery only to be able to see him face to face , as stated by Ana Lilia Aréchiga.