Vicente Fernández, his family has betrayed him, they say

Betrayed by his family? They say that the beloved Mexican idol Vicente Fernández would have been betrayed by his own family, who would have authorized a project to be carried out that he refused all his life.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Vicente Fernandez Gomez would have been asked multiple times about whether he would make a bioseries to tell the story of his life and rise to fame and The Charro of Huentitán He was always direct with his decision.

According to Quiroz, the famous singer and actor indicated that he would never take his life to the small screen, or to the big one, because that would mean telling his whole truth and he was not willing to make his beloved Doña Cuquita, his wife, suffer.

Don Vicente Fernández knew that recounting everything he had experienced could once again cause María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor pain in old sorrows, because as is well known, the famous singer was unfaithful to him on multiple occasions.

The same interpreter of El Rey confessed to having been unfaithful to his wife and even apologized publicly for his actions, but this does not reduce the pain that he must have caused the love of his life.

However, despite the decision that Vicente Fernández would have shared, according to the journalist, the family would have authorized and negotiated the series on the life of the Mexican idol; same that as already known will be carried out by Jaime Camil.

The departure of whoever gave life to El Arracadas would increase the desire of his followers to see very soon what his life would be captured on the small screen and images of Camil personalized as the singer have already been released.

Despite the morbidity that this series could bring, it is said that it would not touch certain key points of Vicente Fernández and it must be remembered that the bioseries end up having their “telenovelesque” touch.

Even Dael Quiroz himself shared a couple of days ago that this series would be a bitter drink for the Fernández Abarca family, since a contract had been made in which they promised to make a pan of Don Vicente Fernandez for the series from his room in the hospital, which was planned for last December 11; However, they did not count on the artist being in intensive care and in the last hours of his life.

It is said that the arrival of the television team would cause a confrontation with Gerardo Fernández in the parking lot of Country 2000, since for obvious reasons, it was not ideal to record his father in the conditions he was in.