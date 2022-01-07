Vicente Fernández, his family in turmoil, “my fabricated body” | Instagram

The singer Vicente Fernández’s family once again becomes an essential part of the show’s headlines, this time by one of its members who ensures his body is manufactured. The person in question is nothing more and nothing less than Mariana González, girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr.

Even if Vicente Fernandez Gomez He was always happy and smiling with Mariana González, some say that the Fernández Abarca family does not look favorably on the fiancée of the eldest of El Charro de Huentitán’s children.

The one known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian caused a huge stir in social networks after ensuring that her body is manufactured, even highlighting that it is not the first time she has made this confession.

Vicente Fernández’s daughter-in-law even went further by ensuring that if a girl who follows hers decides to undergo a procedure, she is completely willing to give recommendations and others to do it with experts.

My body, I have said before, is manufactured. I have many surgeries; For all the girls who want to do something because I support them and pass them information, she shared the influencer on social networks.

Despite claiming to have many surgeries and giving enormous importance to physical appearance, this beautiful woman assured that the most important thing is inner beauty and that it cannot be bought with anything.

The important thing is to be a beautiful person, because this can be had by me, you, anyone, so kisses, he stressed.

It also caused huge controversy when some claimed that one of its greatest attributes, rear, were silicones; however, the girlfriend of Vicente Fernandez Jr. was clear in assuring that this is not the case, but rather the result of a good liposculpture, a procedure by which his doctor obtained fat from other parts of his body to place them in this place.

Already in confessions, this woman’s beauty also confessed that her abundant and beautiful hair is also a product of science, since it is natural hair, since she has very little and very short hair.

Mariana González has obtained the support of many people for her sincerity when talking about her physique and other topics, but even so, she is also the protagonist of negative comments that she prefers to ignore.

The famous one has shared on a couple of occasions her enormous desire to marry Vicente Fernández Jr., and even become a mother once again by his side; She has two children from a previous relationship, but she does not rule out the possibility of bringing another baby into the world.