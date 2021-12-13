The Fernández family is in mourning, after the death of Vicente Fernández . The patriarch of one of the most important musical dynasties in Mexico passed away on December 12 at 6:15 am (Mexico local time). Although his children and grandchildren already had the opportunity to fire him in their funerals The boys used their social networks to dedicate meaningful messages to their beloved ‘Tata’, as they affectionately called him.

RELATED:

Vicente Fernández: The reactions of his departure

This is what is known about Vicente Fernández’s fortune and who will inherit it

Vicente Fernández: Who’s Who in the Fernández Dynasty

‘As long as they don’t stop clapping, I don’t stop singing’, the origin of Vicente Fernández’s phrase

Camila Fernandez

Camila Fernandez, Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter, gave an emotional farewell to her grandfather, to whom she affectionately called ‘Tata’: “My father, thank you for being the person you were and for the love and light that you projected. For your sense of humor and unique character that I know carried in my veins, for the repeated stories, for the songs, the hugs and all the laughs ”.

“For your jokes and teachings, for your scolding and kisses. I know that you left as the greatest, you made it very clear to us that to have what you want you have to fight for it and you left as a warrior who fought for everything even for your life until the end. For that and for many other things you know that I admire and love you 🎶 with tooodooo my love. 🎶Thank you, tata, I will really miss you 🖤 ”.

Camila Fernandez

“Heaven is celebrating🖤”, commented Don Vicente’s granddaughter along with another photograph with her grandfather.

Camila Fernandez

The young woman also shared an emotional post from her grandfather with her little Cayetana. “You don’t die but you live in your people, in your children, in your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren, and your music forever. Thank you thank you thank you. 🖤 ​​”.

America Fernandez

America Fernandez, Camila’s twin sister, also said goodbye to her ‘Tata’ with a meaningful message on social networks. “I always love you, great,” and published several photographs with his grandfather.

Alex Fernandez

Alex Fernandez, the eldest son of ‘El Potrillo’, published the last photo he had with his grandfather, just when he went to tell him that he would become a father. “This is the last photo I have with you, tata … we were toasting Mia’s arrival in the world … I don’t have enough words to describe what I feel …”.

Alex Fernandez

“I can only tell you that you are my idol, I thank you for all the support and unconditional love that you always gave me, all my life, and that you also know that you were always like a father to me …”, continued the young man.

Alex Fernandez

“I love you as you cannot imagine… I will always miss you… now you live in my heart, I am sure that you will always accompany me everywhere to guide and take care of me. DEP 🙏🏼 ”, thus concluded his heartfelt message.

Alex Fernandez

Álex Fernández, who follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, shared this moving image where the three generations of the Fernández family appear.

Alejandro Fernández and his father

‘The foal’ He said goodbye to his father with an emotional post that already has more than a million ‘likes’. The singer said goodbye like this: “The lights never shone more in the sky. Without a doubt, I could not have asked for a better father, friend and teacher. “

Alejandro Fernández and Vicente Fernández

Alejandro continued like this: “Thank you for showing me the way. And although we miss you daily, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people. I love you pa ♥ ️ Pd. Teach them how to put together a good palenque up there to celebrate your arrival. Have a good trip, my dear old man. 🐎 ”.

Vicente Fernandez Jr.

The interpreter’s eldest son shared a photograph next to his father and dedicated a few words to him. “Thanks for everything!!! @_vicentefdez I LOVE YOU FATHER ”.

Vicente Fernández and Mara Patricia

Mara Patricia Castañeda, his ex-wife, gave him a heartfelt message: “Thank you @_vicentefdez for everything I have experienced for so many years. Good trip Don Vicente! Without you, Mexican music will always be an unscented rose .. 🌹 ”.

The journalist, one of the most recognized in Mexico, was married to Vicente Jr. and despite their separation, she always had a high regard for the Fernándezes, especially Don ‘Chente’.

América Guinart, ex-wife of Alejandro Fernández

America Guinart, ex-wife of ‘El Potrillo’, said goodbye to Don Vicente, with whom she always had a relationship of affection and respect. “A star is extinguished but its brightness will always remain between us 🌟 a very difficult goodbye !! Thank you very much, Papa Vicente. Thank you for introducing my parents and thus helping me to come into the world !! Thanks for your love and your details !! Fly high as you did in life. He will always live in my heart and in that of millions of people who love him 🙏🏻 ♥ ️ ”.

Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter

Sissi Fernández, daughter of Vicente Jr., also used her networks to dedicate a heartfelt message to her grandfather. What a pride and an honor to be your granddaughter. There are no words to help me not feel this pain in my heart. You take a piece of my heart with you ”.

Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter

Sissi continued with her emotional post: “You were like a father to me… always present always by my side through thick and thin. Many times in life I told you how much I loved you and how grateful I was to have a grandfather like you ”.

Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter

The young woman continued with her message: “I love you with all my soul and I am very proud of you, my warrior. You are my example, the most hard-working man, of word, honest, loving, and strong that I know. You left a legacy that will never be forgotten ”.

Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter

Sissi, who debuted as a mother and gave Don ‘Chente’ a great-granddaughter, concluded her message like this: “Yesterday your audience did not stop applauding you for hours, you left a big mark on the whole world. I know that this year God sent Carlotta to bear with him taking you. Someday we will see each other again tata … meanwhile take care of me and send me your blessing. I love you forever. -your cute little golden hair doll 🎶 “.

Grandson of Vicente Fernández

Ramón, son of Vicente Fernández Jr., also said goodbye to his grandfather with a tender photo of the memory of when he was a child. “Thank you for everything Tata, for always taking care of me, guiding me and protecting me. It hurts my soul to imagine a world without you but I know that we will see each other again one day. My strong, hairy and bastard forever. ❤️🙏🏼 @_vicentefdez I love you tata ”.