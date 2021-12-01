Vicente Fernández, the current state of El Charro de Huentitán | AP

This December 1, 2021, we started with bad news, as it has been confirmed by Vicente Fernández’s family that the Mexican singer has been admitted to intensive care again.

The Fernández Abarca family issued a statement through the social networks of Vicente Fernandez Gomez by means of which they inform their followers, friends and colleagues that El Charro de Huentitán has had complications that have taken him back to intensive care.

According to the statement, the interpreter of hits such as El Rey would have registered inflammation of the lower respiratory tract over the weekend, which some have described as pneumonia, a situation for which he required respiratory support again and his admission to therapy intensive.

The doctors shared that these measures were added to an adjustment of medications and constant vigilance in the event of any situation that may arise. They were clear when they assured that Vicente Fernández’s heart is fine and that he has inflammation in his urinary tract, something that they are also treating already.

Mr. Vicente Fernández at the weekend presented inflammation of his respiratory tract, for which he required again to continue with respiratory support, adjustment of his medication and he was transferred to intensive care to maintain greater vigilance in the event of any eventuality.

Vicente Fernández, the current state of El Charro de Huentitán. Photo: Instagram.

They stressed that the famous man is awake, without sedation and that he has contact with his family, especially with Doña María del Refugio Abarca, his wife. They added that the singer is still in physical and nutritional rehabilitation and in charge of a team made up of various specialists.

It is important to note that he is awake, without sedation, interacting with his family, mainly with his wife, Mrs. Cuquita.

The family thanked the understanding and support in these difficult times and that was how they concluded with the statement that was published 11 hours ago on the social media accounts of Vicente Fernandez.

A review of the gastrointestinal tract was performed without finding evidence of a relevant disorder. His urinary system presented inflammation itself that is being treated. His heart stable at the moment. We continue with multidisciplinary management and physical and nutritional rehabilitation support. We appreciate the support and understanding of the process that Mr. Vicente Fernández and his family are going through.

So far the family has not spoken directly to the media about what is happening with the beloved “Chente”, the prayers are already beginning everywhere awaiting the recovery of the artist.