Vicente Fernández, his wife Doña Cuquita ends up in the hospital | Instagram

In the hospital! This is how the famous Doña Cuquita, wife of the Mexican interpreter Vicente Fernández after going against the wishes of her children and suffering an inconvenience at her Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Don’s beloved wife Vicente Fernandez Gomez She was in the exclusive apartment that her family acquired near the hospital where her husband stayed for the last four months at the request of their children.

The family of María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor would indicate to her that it was better for her to stay in this place since the Los Tres Potrillos ranch would mean memories that would make her mood more compromised and even, mishaps, for being a very large place full of steps. and else.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández Jr. would have been admitted to a psychiatric hospital

However, it was Doña Cuquita’s wish to be taken home and her driver obeyed by transferring her to Los Tres Potrillos, but what they did not expect is that it would end up in the hospital where her husband would finally die because he suffered a mishap.

According to the journalist, the woman had severely hit her arm, which caused her to end up with a fissure and to end up with a splint on her arm, something really uncomfortable; however, fortunately the situation would not progress.

Vicente Fernández, his wife Doña Cuquita ends up in the hospital. Photo: Instagram.

As expected, the departure of Don Vicente Fernández has been quite hard for Doña Cuquita and the family. The love story between María del Refugio and Fernández Gómez dates back to when they were just children.

It is said that she was a friend of a friend of Vicente’s and that is how they had a childhood together quite a bit, later, when they were young, love would reach them, but fame would try to separate them with distance.

People say that Vicente Fernandez He told Doña Cuquita that his career would keep him out a lot and that he didn’t want him to waste his time so it was better if he started dating someone else. What the Mexican singer did not expect is that he really was not willing to lose her.

After returning from work, the singer would find another man at María del Refugio’s house and he already had a relationship with her, something that El Charro de Huentitán did not like at all. Like the macho that he always was, the actor also told the love of his life that he gave him ten minutes to finish with the man and that on December 27 they would get married and that is how it happened.