The most confirmed bad news! Just a few minutes ago, Vicente Fernández’s medical team shared a statement on his official social networks on his state of health on December 11 with the authorization of the El Charro de Huentitán family.

What nobody wanted to hear is happening, the statement found on the official Instagram account of Vicente Fernandez Gomez ensures that the Mexican singer is in critical condition, his health has been complicated in recent hours, his inflammation in the respiratory tract has increased and he has required more support to breathe.

Mr. Vicente Fernández in the last 12 hrs. presented an exacerbation of his state of health. You have increased inflammation of your lower airways and increased respiratory support.

The condition of the beloved interpreter of hits like El Rey is so critical that in order for him to be as well as possible, he was sedated, a fact that was shared by the team of medical experts.

Sedation was required to maintain comfort. Multidisciplinary management continues. His condition today is critical.

What most worried his followers is the emphasis given to his complicated condition by reiterating it by indicating that his prognosis is very reserved and once reiterating gratitude for the support and respect for the artist and Vicente Fernández’s family.

Very reserved forecast. More than ever, the support and understanding of this moment through which the Fernández family is going is appreciated.

To ensure that the family is not approached or bothered in these difficult moments, it was reiterated once again that the only way to provide information about Vicente Fernández will be through this type of communication on his official Instagram account.

Last Thursday and Friday, it was the words of Vicente Fernández Jr. and Alejandro Fernández that discovered that their father’s health situation would have been complicated. El Potrillo assured his audience that they would need a lot of his prayers, implying that the worst was yet to come; while the eldest of the sons of Vicente Fernandez He was arrived after leaving the Country 2000 hospital and although he confirmed that his father is still alive, he reiterated that he is in critical condition.

It is said that there are around 30 national and foreign media that are outside the hospital where Fernández has been staying for more than four months; This Saturday the figure is expected to increase to at least 50.