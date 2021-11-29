“With Vicente Fernández in the hospital”, family holds a party | Instagram

“Life has to go on”, it sounds cruel, but it is true and after what happened with the beloved Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, it is something that his family has had to accept, because the recovery of the Mexican idol would be more than long, according to the expectations. Taking the above into account was that Alejandro Fernandez and her family held a luxurious party in honor of the little Cayetano.

According to the magazine TV and Notes, the family of Vicente Fernandez Gomez he was celebrating “with great fanfare” the baptism of Alejandro Fernández’s granddaughter, the beautiful Cayetana. The magazine assures that the celebration took place in a beautiful farm in Zapopan, Guadalajara.

It was detailed that it was El Potrillo and his ex-wife América Guinart who became godparents at the christening of the first daughter of their daughter Camila, also a singer and for such an event, they held a more than beautiful party.

The publication shared that everything was very elegant and that Vicente Fernández’s family chose white and pastel tones to decorate the party; also that everyone was very happy on that special day for the baby.

It transpired that Karla Laveaga, Alejandro Fernández’s current partner, was among the 200 guests who attended the great event in which Cayetana said goodbye to original sin. They also shared that Camila Fernández could not contain herself to sing the song “Que bonito”, dedicated to her beautiful baby and her husband.

Without a doubt, something that captivated those present was that with a huge smile, Alejandro Fernández walked little Cayetana on a pony in the middle of the party, everyone was amazed.

Even though Don Vicente Fernandez He was not in body at the party, he was in the thoughts of his relatives, because they could not miss his themes within the party dedicated to his beautiful great-granddaughter.

It should be noted that the state of the beloved actor and singer is very similar to that of Carmelita Salinas, states in which it is not known how long the recovery will take or what the consequences will prevail, situations for which doctors recommend their relatives to continue with your life on a regular basis.

Prior to this celebration, Vicente Fernández’s family would have already held an event, which belonged to the El Potrillo foundation, for charitable purposes and to which the wife of El Charro de Huentitán, Doña Cuquita, attended.