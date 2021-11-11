Vicente Fernández, receives a tribute at the Radio Awards | Reform

Vicente Fernández received a great tribute in the middle of the “Los Premios de la Radio” ceremony, held last Wednesday night, November 10, great artists who gathered at the gala, performed some of the greatest hits of “The Charro of Huentitán“.

The singer, Vicente Fernández, was one of the great stars that shone in the middle of the great awards gala, “Chente“He has been hospitalized since August 6 in a Guadalajara hospital after a disastrous fall at his ranch” Los Tres Potrillos “.

In the midst of the awards for the best of music, a tribute to Don was prepared Vicente Fernandez, today, distinguished as a “symbol of Hispanic American culture.”

Recalling some teachings was how Ana Bárbara, presented the tribute that was paid to the 60 years of artistic career of also “cinema actor“.

With that humility that magnifies him, he told me: Mija, mariachi music has the virtue of caressing the fibers of the soul with the strings of a guitar. I would add that also his voice, the voice of the great “Idolo de México”, expressed the “grupera queen”.

The legacy of Vicente Fernández Gómez, which includes a large number of films and songs, flooded the stage with nostalgia after Eduin Caz appeared to interpret the song “By your damn love”, one of the greatest hits of the 81-year-old artist.

Subsequently, the band MS appeared as the revelations with the songs of “The keys to my soul“and” The Defeat “.

Later, the tribute continued with Natalia Jiménez who gave her voice with the lyrics of “Hermoso Cariño”. While for his part, one of the descendants of the Aguilar, Leonardo, gave voice to the song “Return Return“, a theme with which the” idol of ranchera music “hopes to be remembered when he leaves this world.

Finally, the great tribute to the father of “El Potrillo”, born in Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco, closed with a flourish when Carín León appeared with “I wanted to forget” and finally, Aída Cuevas, interpreted the lyrics composed by José Alfredo Jiménez: “The King”.

Although in recent months, the “businessman“He kept everyone concerned about his health, apparently,” Cuquita’s husband, Abarca Villaseñor, seems to be responding to the treatments after 3 three months in hospital.

Recently it transpired that the “discographic producer“He finally left the intensive care area where he remained for almost 90 days after his surgical intervention after presenting a cervical lesion.