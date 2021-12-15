Vicente Fernández Jr. Did Cuquita ignore his girlfriend, Mariana? | Instagram

Vicente Fernández Jr., brought together two of his loves, Mara Patricia Castañeda and Mariana González Padilla in the recent tribute to Vicente FernandezHowever, it was his mother, “Doña Cuquita”, who captured the attention with an obvious gesture.

The singer and firstborn of the dynasty, Vicente Fernandez Jr. He was accompanied by two of the women who occupy and were important in his life, one of them was, Mara Patricia Castañeda, whom “Cuquita“She would show her appreciation and who she would ask to sit next to her, they say.

Without a doubt, a very difficult time for the family and particularly for María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, “Cuquita“, wife of the famous artist, who left at 81, which would leave her very affected after several years of marriage.

Vicente Fernández Jr. Would Cuquita make the ugly girlfriend, Mariana? Photo: Instagram Capture

The matriarch of the Fernández Abarca, honored the affection and appreciation that her husband and she always felt towards the journalist, a fact that was evident since they both shared this difficult moment, which was reflected in one of the images captured by the cameras of Windowing.

The “mother of Vicente Fernández Jr“He would prefer to stay with his former daughter-in-law, Mara Patricia Castañeda, who also covered the tribute made to Vicente Fernández last Monday at the” Los Tres Potrillos “ranch.

The event did not cease to cause a stir and be a reason for comments since, curiously, the “Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend“was one of those present at the special tribute.

In several of the photos you can see the moment in which Doña “Cuquita”, upon noticing Mara’s presence, made a sign for him to sit next to her, something she did not do with her son or Mariana, they say. .

The “future mother-in-law of Mariana González“He signaled to Mara to sit next to her, something he did not do with his son or his future wife (Vicente Fernández Jr), which has been much commented on in recent days.

Some other captures even show how well María del Refugio felt with the journalist since she was even motivated by her to put on a little makeup and even put on the earrings that Mara lent her.

In other photos you can see the moment in which Mara and Vicente Jr greet each other very effusively upon the arrival of this and his companion, who did not let go of his hand at any time while exchanging a few words with the communicator.

It should be said that judging by the images, after the separation of Mara Patricia Castañeda and Vicente Jr., everything would be on good terms since upon her arrival, the whole family came to greet her and even, with Mariana, they exchanged a hug as if they were have known for years.

The interviewer was accompanying the family from the front row during the funeral services, this, until Mara returned to the cameras to continue reporting on the singer’s departure.