Vicente Fernández Jr and Mara Patricia, together? The reunion | Instagram

Vicente Fernández Jr., and Mara Patricia Castañeda they met again in the middle of the departure of “Charro de Huentitán”, which captured much of the attention after the former couple shared a very sensitive moment for the Fernández family.

The “son of Vicente Fernandez“Vicente Fernández Jr., and Mara Patricia Castañeda met again and it was in the middle of the funeral of the interpreter of” Volver, Volver “, which again made the ex-husbands meet again.

It should be said that for several years, Mara Patricia Castañeda has always remained very close to the Fernández Dynasty since, in addition, “Chente” himself, the journalist’s ex-father-in-law, professed great affection for her, as well as apparently the whole family, such as as some comments pointed out.

Thanks to all the people of Mexico, thanks to all the public of my father who has given us so many expressions of affection, said Vicente Fernández Jr., to his ex-wife.

In the middle of the funeral that took place inside the ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” owned by the “idol of ranchera music” and his family, it was the “ex of Vicente Fernández Jr., who covered the last goodbye to Don Vicente Fernández.

In the midst of the sad departure that has shocked Mexico and Latin America by the departure of a music great who was recognized locally as “El Rey”, it was the communicator, Mara Patricia Castañeda, who obtained the exclusive, as well as the easy entry to the property.

Despite the fact that several media, inside and outside of Mexico, have been dedicated since last December 12 to cover the events that occurred around Vicente Fernández.

It was Televisa, who through interviewer They were able to access the interior of the property, an action that other media highlighted, “the tactic worked very well for them.”

It is not the first time that Mara has been able to access the residence, previously, the journalist seems to have always had the doors open when holding past live talks with Vicente Fernández himself.

In the midst of recent journalistic work, Mara Patricia was admitted by today “Karina Obregón’s husband“, who closed the way to the other media and gave all the exclusive to his ex-partner, who pointed out,” had forgotten what “pushing” meant.

We are calm, united, waiting to be able to say goodbye to the whole family and then take him to the arena for the public to say goodbye. The doors of the arena will be open from 5 in the afternoon, Vicente Jr told Joaquín López Dóriga.

For its part, csi at the end of the interview, Mara Patricia Castañeda, said goodbye with a message that caused laughter from locals and strangers.

I’m going to get out before they slap me off, Mara said, before concluding her coverage.

Immediately, social networks reacted to the moment by applauding, for the most part, the presence of Mara Patricia Castañeda.

“The other reporters must understand that Mara is there as a combo”, “First as a person close to the family”, “It was obvious that they would give him the exclusive”, “He loved that you were there,” “Don Vicente loved Mara very much “,” Mara, you are the mere mere, the Fernández family adores you “, is appreciated among some reactions.