Vicente Fernández Jr, his annoying family, “could rob them” | Reform

They assure there is new nuisance among the family of Vicente Fernandez Gomez and Vicente Fernandez Jr and his fiancée, as they say, Mariana González Padilla has committed a serious indiscretion. Not satisfied with the family being upset that the eldest of the El Charro de Huentitán Potrillos is more out for a walk with his fiancée than watching Vicente Fernández’s health; They claim that the couple did something that compromises the safety of the Fernández Abarca family.

According to the journalist Martha Figueroa in Con Permiso revealed that the family would be very upset with Mariana González and Vicente Fernández Jr for having taken a walk in the famous ranch of the Mexican singer, The Three Foals and having entered not only the most visited places in the home of Vicente Fernández and María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, but also the most restricted.

The journalist shared how great the indiscretion was, that Mariana and her family not only entered the famous artist’s office, but also recorded these places and shared them live on social networks. It should be noted that González is considered the Mexican Kim Kardashian and is an influencer.

Figueroa laughed at the behavior of Vicente Fernández Jr’s fiancée as she assured that she only needed to show where the safe was located and its combination, by ensuring that by showing these parts of the ranch she is giving clues to lovers of what unaware of where things of value could hide the family of Vicente Fernandez.

Despite the disagreements that have occurred between the Fernández Dynasty and the couple made up of the eldest of Don Vicente and Mariana’s children, the couple continues their relationship very stable and seriously.

Recently, the Mexican Kim Kardashian made a question and answer dynamic on Instagram, where she revealed that as soon as the Mexican idol recovers, she and Vicente Jr would be arriving at the altar, since they want to be part of that special day.

Even Mariana went further by ensuring that she could make the interpreter of El Rey a grandfather again, as she assures that she wants a large family and does not rule out the possibility of having children with Vicente Fernández Jr.

Mariana González also spoke of her son’s father and although she did not reveal his identity, she assured that it was someone she loved very much but it did not work; however, he is aware of the little one and visits him.

This couple was also in the middle of the scandal after it was said that Alejandro Fernández’s older brother had disappeared. His partner was questioned about this situation and although he tried to act as if everything was normal and that they were together, the situation overwhelmed him and he indicated that they ask the family about him.

Some time later, it was Vicente himself who came out to share that he had been deprived of his freedom in a clinic in very poor condition, where he was trying to heal from something. The truth is that the answers were very vague.