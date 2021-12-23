Vicente Fernández Jr, Mara Patricia Castañeda with a message to girlfriend | Instagram

Rivalry?, Mara Patricia Castañeda She has broken the silence about her reunion with her former husband of eight years, Vicente Fernández Jr and her now partner Mariana González and sent them a clear message.

The Televisa entertainment reporter was clear and forceful about her relationship with the eldest son of Vicente Fernandez and his family, this after they both publicly embraced each other at the funeral of El Charro de Huentitán.

Mara Patricia Castañeda shared that she and Vicente Fernández Jr definitely did not function as a couple, but that they functioned as friends and that is what they are now, because they left what they said or happened in the past and continued with their lives without further ado.

The famous and legendary journalist was questioned about Mariana González and her meeting at the tribute of Don Vicente Fernández, which is why she sent a clear message to the socialite.

Mara expressed being very good friends with her ex-partner, so she indicated that if he or the so-called Kim Kardashian Mexicana needed her help at some point, she was fully available to help and support them like every human being.

Mariana González and Mara Patricia Castañeda proved to be quite mature and confident women after meeting on December 12 at the VFG arena. The socialite would have shown admiration for the famous journalist and even would have weighed her hand.

González was even interviewed by Mara, who shared that she was unable to say goodbye to Vicente Fernández at the hospital; however, he kept all the beautiful moments they shared before it came to Country 2000.

The fact that Mara Patricia Castañeda received some exclusives from the family caused a huge uproar and disagreement to various journalists and media.

Fernández Abarca. For while the media was being taken away from the family, Vicente Fernandez Jr allowed his ex-wife access to the funeral area and gave her an interview.

The one who looked more than happy to see the journalist was Doña Cuquita, who, according to Castañeda, shared how she felt at that time and indicated that she was still his daughter-in-law despite everything, the connection between the two was evident. women, even the cameras noticed that Mara gave her earrings and lent a lipstick to María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor to improve her appearance.