"Vicente Fernández Jr was kidnapped by his brother," they say

“Kidnapped twice”, the writer Olga Wornat has launched today for sale the book The Last King, the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández, where she assures that Vicente Fernández Jr. was deprived of his liberty on two occasions.

According to the author who assures that she deeply investigated the Fernández Abarca family, the eldest son of Vicente Fernandez Gomez He was allegedly kidnapped by his own brother, the middle brother, Gerardo Fernández.

It was a few months ago that the Chisme No Like program released the news that the oldest of Vicente Fernández’s Three Foals would be missing and would not give signals on his social networks, something that he frequently uses. Later, and through investigations, they assured that the eldest son of El Charro de Huentitán was imprisoned for excesses.

Some time later, it was Vicente Fernández Jr. himself who came out to speak and assured that he was being held against his will in a clinic and that he had a really bad time, that he went on his own, but being there they no longer let him out.

Now, Wornat shares in his book that this deprivation of liberty to the eldest heir of the Mexican singer would be orchestrated by nothing more and nothing less than Gerardo and Javier Ceriani indicates that this was done because at that time they were distributing property and money situations, that way they would put it aside so that he would not be aware of what was happening.

“Vicente Fernández Jr was kidnapped by his brother,” they say. Photo: Reformation.

According to the conductors of Gossip No Like, the writer points out that Gerardo Fernández will be the economic heir and the legacy of Vicente Fernandez, since he is the one who managed his career and manages everything. They even shared on the YouTube program that this character who likes not to be in front of the spotlight would have been able to steal her father and even her own brother.

Very strong things about the Fernández Abarca family appear in this unauthorized biography and Olga Wornat confessed that she contacted Vicente Fernández Jr, who was very polite to her and, on the other hand, Gerardo, whom she described as rude.

The writer described María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita, as a woman who was the product of what was previously believed, a faithful, enduring woman who was at all times supporting Vicente Fernández; besides being a loving mother.