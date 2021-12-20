Vicente Fernández Jr. would have been admitted to a psychiatric hospital | Reform

Unfortunately! They assure that the eldest son of dear Vicente Fernández, Vicente Fernandez Jr. would have been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after the loss of his father.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Alejandro Fernández’s older brother would have been quite affected after the loss of Vicente Fernandez Gomez on December 12 and this would be the cause that would take him to a specialized mental health hospital to stabilize him.

The journalist shared that it is something that has transpired as a result of eight days since the unfortunate death of the singer and actor; however, the family has not spoken of these events. It should be noted that a few months ago, Vicente Fernández Jr. had been admitted against his will in an institution, they assure by indications of his brother Gerardo Fernández, something that has not been confirmed.

However, and after the demands of Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain in Gossip No Like that they talk about the whereabouts of Vicente Fernández Jr. since he had disappeared from social networks and the public eye and his girlfriend’s comments were strange, time then the actor appeared.

Vicente Fernández Jr. would have been admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Photo: Instagram.

According to Alejandro Fernández’s own brother, he would have entered that place on his own, but they kept him there against his will and he would have had a bad time.

The truth is that they assure that Vicente Fernandez Jr. He would not have problems with substances or of another type that requires this type of measures, although it is rumored that it could be related to his way of spending and his relationship with Mariana González, whom many call the Mexican Kim Kardashian.

It is said that the Fernández Abarca family would not be very happy with the relationship between the oldest of Vicente Fernández’s Los Tres Potrillos and the socialite and businesswoman; However, despite all this, the couple is most in love with the slightest provocation.

Before the departure of the idol from Mexico, the couple was questioned on several occasions about whether they will marry very soon, to which they replied that they are waiting for the singer to recover, something that unfortunately did not happen.

Currently, what surprised many is that Mariana assured that she will write a book on Vicente Fernández and when asked whether she had already begun her investigation, she indicated that no, that she would do it after the end of the year parties so that the book will be released. Come February 2022.