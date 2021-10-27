Vicente Fernández leaves intensive care Chente is recovering! | Mexico Agency

Vicente Fernández, who has gone through very difficult times in his delicate state of health, has surprised everyone by showing important signs of recovery that have led him to leave the area of intensive therapy, according to the latest medical report.

After the “singer“Vicente Fernández remained 82 days under strict medical surveillance, his health seems to show a slight improvement that has led him to leave the intensive care area, this, according to the most recent report circulating from his Instagram account.

One of the latest medical reports that have been disseminated through the official account of “Charro de Huentitán“where it accumulates 2.2 million subscribers, they point out that Vicente Fernandez “You are outside the intensive care area.”

Vicente Fernández leaves intensive care Chente is recovering! Photo: Instagram Capture

Likewise, the report issued by Dr. Luis Arturo Gómez and Francisco Javier González, members of Don Vicente’s medical team, reports that the “ranchero music singer“He is in” a hospital room, where he will continue his treatment and rehabilitation. “

A piece of news that will undoubtedly delight many of its loyal admirers, as well as the members of the Fernández Abarca dynasty, who apparently will be able to make more visits to it as well. “cinema actor“, who, according to the specialists, will be able to have more interaction with them.

Apparently, Vicente Fernández Gómez, remembered for tapes like “El albañil”, “The Arracadas“,” Entre compadres te veras “and many other titles, has shown a significant improvement.

Although its progress has been very slow as specialists warn, the artist’s body of 81 years seems to be responding to treatments, without a doubt, the new news is already synonymous with a good sign.

In the last weeks it was known that the “businessman“and a record producer, he presented a” stationary condition “that would give rise to various speculations, even famous seers claimed that the”mexican charro“would have his days numbered.

Now “Chente“As they call the father of” El Potrillo “, he seems to surprise everyone by showing his desire to recover and continue enjoying his family and the new members that are on the way.

So far, the report also indicates that the father of Vicente Jr., and Gerardo, Vicente Fernández Gómez, has shown greater cooperation in his rehabilitation therapies, although his breathing continues to be weak so he still requires intermittent support, he details. The report.

In the same way, the interpreter of themes like “Law of the hill“and” Volver, Volver “, he is still undergoing convalescence and in continuous treatment,” his evolution in mobility is slow but progressive, “say specialists.

The road has not been easy at all for the spouse of “Cuquita” with whom Fernández Gómez has been married for several years and who has witnessed Vicente’s fight for several years against various ailments, one of them was prostate cancer. surpassed in 2002.

In 2012, they removed a tumor in his liver and the following year, a thrombosis would lead him to lose his voice, in 2015 they removed surgery to remove three abdominal hernias.

In 2021, after a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, Vicente Fernández Gómez underwent an intervention where the Gillain-Barré syndrome would be “detected”, (which prevents mobility) in addition, a tracheostomy was performed.