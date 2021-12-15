Vicente Fernández, left a message for the moment of his departure | Instagram

“Thank you for continuing to applaud”, without a doubt these are words that at this moment put the “chinita” skin on the followers of the dear and very great Vicente Fernández; however, they are part of the message that he decided to leave his audience for after his departure.

Apparently Vicente Fernandez Gomez He thought about everything he wanted when this moment came and of course, he did not forget at any time his millions of followers around the world, so he left his family indications to share an emotional message at the time of his death.

The Fernández Abarca family followed his instructions and made public those words that the Mexican singer decided to dedicate to one of his greatest loves, his audience who always had applause for him.

In this message, Vicente Fernández takes the opportunity to express his gratitude to the millions of people who at all times have had love and affection for him and his family and especially for one of his greatest foods, his applause.

Here among us, I will always remember you, eternally thank everyone around the world for the support, those present, the love and affection at this time. Thank you for continuing to applaud, was the message that El Charro de Huentitán left his followers.

The interpreter of El Rey leaves in the midst of a huge amount of rumors that surround his family, but they will be part of his legend, which began on December 12 with his departure.

The life and death of the great and of course, included Vicente Fernandez, It comes full of myths that will never be known if they actually happened or were nothing more than rumors and occurrences of people.

Currently it is said that “Chente” did not leave as the family implied at the Country 2000 hospital, where he stayed for more than four months, but at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, where he had indicated to his family that he wanted to spend his last moments .

According to a famous magazine with national circulation, the family would have transferred the actor to his home last Saturday, December 11, after disconnecting him so that he could spend the last moments in his land, as he would have indicated.

It is also rumored that it could be this same day or earlier, that El Charro de Huentitán would have died and not actually on Sunday, December 12, a date that the family shared, at 6:15 a.m.