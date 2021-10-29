Vicente Fernández, Luis Miguel and Alejandro and the tour that was not | Reform

Do youLuis Miguel and Alejandro Fernández together on stage? Does it seem like a true dream? Well, this could have been a reality and it was not due to the intervention of Don Vicente Fernández, says the former manager of El Sol.

According to the manager, it had been planned that the famous and talented voices of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and Alejandro Fernández, better known as El Potrillo, will shine together on stage, but the agreements did not come to an end.

It is said that through the intercession of Vicente Fernandez Gomez And in addition to a quarrel over a television presenter, her son and Suave’s interpreter did not reach a negotiation for a spectacular tour in 2016.

It is said that in the middle of the negotiations, the Charro of Huentitán agreed between 5 and 7 million dollars for Luis Miguel, something that El Sol did not accept. Subsequently, it is said that Don Chente scolded Alejandro for having negotiated with the naturalized Mexican singer and added to the quarrel over the woman, the negotiations came to an end.

However, there were problems for Alejandro Fernández, as it is said he was sued for having received an advance on some dates that were canceled and the disgust grew. However, the former manager of the former Aracely Arámbula indicated that these problems did not pass to greater, so there would be the possibility of actually seeing Alejandro Fernández and Luis Miguel together on stage.

Vicente Fernández, Luis Miguel and Alejandro and the tour that was not. Photo: AP.

Undoubtedly these two singers are living examples of vocal talent, something that is not very common today with auto tune and other tools to make anyone’s voice attractive.

Currently, Luis Miguel He is going through a very good time with the success of his Netflix series that has brought him financial liquidity and more controversy, as he is often questioned by what appears there, despite detailing that what is seen is fiction.

On the other hand, Alejandro is also going through an excellent professional moment with his Made in Mexico tour; but sentimentally, the Foal is extremely concerned about the health of his father, who has been hospitalized for more than two months.

Despite concerns about the severity of Vicente FernandezThere is hope, since it has been announced a couple of days ago that he has left intensive care, but there is still much to do and therapies that the singer must take to regain his breathing independent of devices and others.