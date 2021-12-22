Vicente Fernández, Merle Uribe reveals what he said about his wife | Instagram

Merle Uribe does not stop! After being highly criticized for her publications and revelations, the actress and singer assures that she has the right to share what she lived with Don Vicente Fernández and continues to give statements.

Finding great fame in show business at a very young age, Merle uribe met with Vicente Fernandez on his way, ensuring that it was seven years that he was by the side of the Mexican singer as his lover.

Uribe recalled how it was that he met Doña Cuquita, wife of El Charro de Huentitán and assures that María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor went to where they were on tour to meet her knowing that she was everywhere with Vicente Fernández.

Merle Uribe pointed out that she would have asked a friend to pose as her partner and introduced him as her boyfriend to the wife of the Mexican idol, assuring that this left her calmer and that Fernández would not like it, but later he explained the situation.

The actress and singer also related that she knew that she would have to behave with respect towards Doña Cuquita and she did so, because she was the singer’s wife and also, Don Vicente Fernández always shared that he loved her and was very grateful to her.

Vicente Fernández, Merle Uribe reveals what he said about his wife. Photo: Instagram.

Merle Uribe said that it was three years that she and the actor were very much in love, later, they were in an intermittent relationship in which the famous one returned to her when he fought with Patricia Rivera, for which in total it was seven years.

Patricia Rivera is the woman who was identified as the mother of the unrecognized son, later recognized, by the Mexican charro, Rodrígo; however, this recognition did not have a happy ending.

According to Merle, it was after Vicente Fernández Jr.’s kidnapping that El Charro de Huentitán was advised to have the DNA of all his children at hand, he advised that he took and would end up concluding that Rodrígo was not really his son .

Despite the results, “Chente” continued a fraternal relationship with the young man, who, according to Uribe, would have been upset if he had been disinherited and would have sued his supposed father to take away the Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

Merle Uribe assured that Vicente Fernandez He arrived at his property to find out that he was being repossessed and for the scandal and others he would have reached an agreement with Paty and Rodrígo, 4 million dollars in exchange for them to disappear from the public eye and no longer give more problems to the family.