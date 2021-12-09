Vicente Fernández, Mhoni Vidente points out his future as complicated | Reform

Will El Charro de Huentitán recover? Mhoni Vidente has released his letters and without any fear has taken the floor to talk about one of the most beloved families in Mexico, that of Vicente Fernandez Gomez.

According to the Cuban, the letter from the hanged man is about Vicente Fernández and his entire family, which is why things are quite bad in this dynasty and above all, in the health of the beloved Mexican actor and singer.

Mhoni Vidente spoke about the health and future of Don Vicente Fernández, pointing out that it is really complicated and that there are many things that are affected in the famous singer such as his kidney, his liver and what led him to intensive therapy: pneumonia.

The letter from the hanged man is about the Fernández Gómez family, Vicente Fernández who is still in very poor health, returns again to intensive care, continues with kidney problems, liver, pneumonia, that I see the situation very complicated, he shared in interview.

The famous Cuban fortune teller also spoke about other members of the family, especially Los Tres Potrillos de Vicente Fernández, Gerardo, Vicente Jr. and Alejandro Fernández, who have been scandalized by the recently published book called El Último Rey: biography no authorized by Vicente Fernández.

Vicente Fernández, Mhoni Vidente points out his future as complicated.

In this book, written by Olga Wornat, it is stated that El Potrillo likes both men and women, indicating that she has a male partner; For her part, Mhoni Vidente assures that she really likes both genres.

On the other hand, Mhoni completely denies that it was Gerardo who kidnapped his brother Vicente Fernández Jr., stating that it would be a group dedicated to this that would have deprived him of his freedom.

Let us remember that the same book indicates that it would be Gerardo who would link the family with people with not very legal businesses, since Olga assures that he sold horses nothing more and nothing less than Ignacio Coronel.

Mexicans and followers of the beloved Vicente Fernandez They are concerned and aware of what may happen to their state of health, because after having celebrated their exit from intensive care, a month later the news is given that they have returned to resort to this support.

The rumor about a relapse of El Charro de Huentitán spread quickly and it was after this that the family statement would confirm it, a pneumonia would have caused him to require respiratory support and his admission again to intensive care.