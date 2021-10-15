Vicente Fernández, networks ensure departure “on October 14” | AP

Social networks have made a trend information that definitely cannot be accurate or true, but nothing more assumptions of Internet users, this about the health of beloved Don Vicente Fernández, as they assure this October 14 he will leave.

Netizens relied on rumors that Vicente Fernandez Gomez His brain no longer has active, so they assure that this Thursday will be the last day in the life of one of the greatest idols that the entertainment world has in Mexico.

Several Internet users published on Twitter that this Thursday the 14th would be the date when the Mexican singer’s heart would finally stop beating and they published it assuring that they should save that post, as proof that what they are publishing will be a reality.

The reality is that these types of tweets caused enormous annoyance in the followers of The Charro of Hientitán, but surely more in the beloved family of the also actor, because with this you should not play around.

Recently, Vicente Fernández Jr. publicly appeared very upset, denying that his father’s brain no longer works and inviting the journalist who assured the situation to show proof of what he is saying.

Vicente Fernández, networks assure departure “on October 14”. Twitter screenshot.

The person in question is the journalist Laura Palmer, who wrote an article for TV and Notes where she assured that Vicente Fernández’s mind is not with us, that hope would have been lost and that the family would be alone waiting for their lungs stop working.

In the article, it was assured that the end of El Charro de Huentitán was near and his health deteriorating more and more, which caused a tremendous impact on the world of entertainment and on the singer’s followers.

The journalist of the program First hand, Gustavo Adolfo Infante shared that Laura would have proof of what she is saying, surely some medical history or the revelation of one of her famous doctors, as she reiterated that she had proof of the situation of “Chente” .

Infante assures that he approached Palmer to ask him what was happening and why he had written the article, to which he said he responded by indicating that he had evidence. Later, the journalist wrote about it on her social networks, saying that what she wrote is the truth.

Laura Palmer shared that the followers had the right to know the truth about Vicente Fernández’s health, even when this reality bothers the Fernández Abarca Family or anyone else.

For his part, Vicente Fernández Jr. insists that the reality of his father’s health is what they have shared through official statements on their social networks and that although there is slowly improvement.

The most recent statement ensures that Fernández continues in intensive care and with respiratory support; In addition to this, it worried many that there was comment on a great inflammation of the interpreter’s lungs.

Faced with rumors, the most loyal followers of Vicente Fernandez They prefer to have faith and continue praying for the improvement of his health and to see him very soon leaving the hospital where he has been hospitalized for more than two months.