Everything is a lie !, says the writer Olga Wornat when talking about the current state of health of Vicente Fernández. Whoever dedicated his most recent book “The Last King: the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández” to El Charro de Huentitán assures that the idol of Mexico is evicted.

In an interview with AM, the writer assures that they were sources from deep within the Fernández Abarca family, relatives of Vicente Fernandez Gomez who have revealed that what the family says about interacting with the Mexican singer is a farce.

According to Wornat, the interpreter of The King is not going to return, he is evicted and is no longer with us, implying that there is no communication or anything else between him and his family, as they claim.

You see him there, evicted in a hospital in Guadalajara. I know that he is no longer here, that is, he will not return. What they say: ‘interact with us’, that is not true, it is not true, that has been told to me by part of the family.

The writer assures that the Fernández Abarca family is not only in a bad time due to the health of Don Vicente Fernández, but also because it is fractured, since the children are distanced by the incalculable inheritance of the Mexican idol.

Olga Wornat considers it really regrettable that money is separating the artist’s family, since those who know him know that he was never interested in money; and he did not even know how much he had in the bank.

Wornat shared that he began writing and researching on Vicente Fernandez due to the admiration he has for him and the incalculable achievements he had in show business; Besides, his mother was the one who instilled that admiration in him, as he grew up listening to her songs.

Regarding whether she fears about lawsuits or retaliation by the Fernández Abarca family, the writer claims to have recordings and to be well documented on everything she has written, so she is not afraid.

So far, what the family has communicated about Vicente Fernández is that he relapsed because he contracted pneumonia, forcing his doctors to give him respiratory support again and return him to intensive care. The specialists shared that they are treating this condition and inflammation in their urinary tract with medication.